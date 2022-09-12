'The White Lotus' Takes Home 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series

The White Lotus won outstanding limited series at the 74th Prime Emmy Awards. Other nominees included Dopesick, Inventing Anna, Pam & Tommy, and The Dropout

By
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 11:20 PM

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards named HBO's The White Lotus as 2022's outstanding limited series!

Among the other nominees on Monday night were the Michael Keaton-led drug drama Dopesick, Netflix's recreation of Anna Delvey's story Inventing Anna, Hulu's Pam & Tommy and the Amanda Seyfried-led Theranos story The Dropout (also on Hulu).

As the series' crew and cast took the stage to accept the Emmy from presenters Juliette Lewis and RuPaul, series creator Mike White — who also won two awards himself for outstanding writing and directing for a limited series — thanked HBO for its support in creating the 2021 miniseries.

US director and writer Mike White accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Executive producer Nick Hall said he and White "have been talking about this show for over 15 years" and also credited HBO executives Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi and Nora Skinner with helping bring The White Lotus to fruition.

"To all the other incredibly talented people at HBO, we are so lucky to be a part of your family. To our exceptional cast and crew. You showed up every day, in the midst of global uncertainty, away from loved ones, and gave your heart and soul and passion to this show," Hall said, referring to the series' shoot in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We came together as a community to try and make something special, and it's through this collective effort that we are standing here today," Hall continued.

"We share this with the entire White Lotus family, and to my mom and dad — my mom is here as my date, my dad's watching at home," he added. "Thank you for your unconditional love and a lifetime of sacrifice, and I hope you can finally forgive me for not being a doctor. Thank you."

dopesick
Hulu/ youtube

Released in October 2021 and based on Beth Macy's Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the Hulu limited series chronicled how a deadly opioid epidemic in the U.S. was spurred by decisions from Purdue Pharma leadership.

The story centered on Dr. Samuel Finnix, a physician swept up by misinformation about the highly addictive nature of OxyContin — a role for which Keaton was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series for the role.

Will Poulter was also nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series for the show. Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham both earned nods in the outstanding supporting actress category.

julia garner in inventing ann
Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in "Inventing Anna". Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Inventing Anna chronicles the high-soaring schemes of fake heiress Anna Delvey as she made a name for herself among New York City's most prominent and wealthy denizens.

Julia Garner was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for the role for her portrayal of Delvey, which spanned from Soho to Morocco and, eventually, Riker's Island.

Pamela Anderson Tommy Lee
Erin Simkin/Hulu; Todd Williamson/Getty/PETA

Based on the 2014 Rolling Stone article "Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World's Most Infamous Sex Tape," Hulu's dramatization of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee real-life whirlwind romance starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan — both of whom were nominated in the lead acting categories — as the title couple in the time period surrounding the theft and distribution of an intimate recording.

The Dropout -- “Flower of Life”
Beth Dubber/Hulu

The Dropout follows the wild-but-true story of Elizabeth Holmes — a woman who claimed to have invented a game-changing medical technology that didn't really exist.

For her portrayal of Holmes's professional and personal rise and fall, Seyfried was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series.

THE WHITE LOTUS, from left: Jolene Purdy, Murray Bartlett, 'Arrivals', (Season 1, ep. 101, aired July 11, 2021). photo: Mario Perez / ©HBO / Courtesy Everett Collection
courtesy everett collection

HBO's The White Lotus was widely praised for its darkly humorous telling of a surprisingly twisty (and twisted!) few days at a Hawaiian luxury resort.

The series — which trailed only Succession in 2022 nominations — netted acting nods for stars Steve Zahn, Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Jennifer Coolidge and Natasha Rothwell.

Season 2 is slated to premiere in October and follows Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid mingling with a whole new cast of characters in Italy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Amanda Seyfried accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for "The Dropout" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Amanda Seyfried Thanks Her Family (and Her Dog!) in Emmys Acceptance Speech for 'The Dropout'
Murray Bartlett accepts Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The 'White Lotus' 's Murray Bartlett Thanks Partner for Being 'My Sanctuary' in Emmys Speech
US actress Jennifer Coolidge accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'White Lotus' ' Jennifer Coolidge Dances Through Play-Off Music in 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Emmys Speech
69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017
Veteran Emmy Nominees Who Have Never Won: Could 2022 Be Their Year?
Zendaya accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for "Euphoria" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Zendaya Thanks 'Euphoria' Fans for Sharing Their Stories in Emmys Speech: 'I Carry Them with Me'
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
'Succession' , 'Ted Lasso' , 'The White Lotus' Dominate 2022 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: See the Winners!
Michael Keaton
'Dopesick' Emmy Winner Michael Keaton Thanks His Family 'for Never Making Me Feel Foolish'
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards
John Stewart 2012 Emmy Awards
Flashback! See 12 of This Year's Emmy Nominees Who Were Also Up for Awards 10 Years Ago
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Amanda Seyfried Says She's 'a Mermaid Tonight' in Pink Sequin Emmys Gown
Jean Smart accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Hacks' ' Jean Smart Jokes Fellow Nominee Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Look
Jennifer Coolidge
Emmy Nominee Jennifer Coolidge Reveals a Friend Said She'd Be 'out of Her Mind' to Pass on 'White Lotus'
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Lily James Serves Early Aughts Glam in Chainmail Versace Dress at 2022 Emmys: 'It's Just Heaven'
South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Squid Game" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae Makes Emmys History with Best Actor in a Drama Series Win