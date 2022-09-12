'The White Lotus' Takes Home 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards named HBO's The White Lotus as 2022's outstanding limited series!

Among the other nominees on Monday night were the Michael Keaton-led drug drama Dopesick, Netflix's recreation of Anna Delvey's story Inventing Anna, Hulu's Pam & Tommy and the Amanda Seyfried-led Theranos story The Dropout (also on Hulu).

As the series' crew and cast took the stage to accept the Emmy from presenters Juliette Lewis and RuPaul, series creator Mike White — who also won two awards himself for outstanding writing and directing for a limited series — thanked HBO for its support in creating the 2021 miniseries.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Executive producer Nick Hall said he and White "have been talking about this show for over 15 years" and also credited HBO executives Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi and Nora Skinner with helping bring The White Lotus to fruition.

"To all the other incredibly talented people at HBO, we are so lucky to be a part of your family. To our exceptional cast and crew. You showed up every day, in the midst of global uncertainty, away from loved ones, and gave your heart and soul and passion to this show," Hall said, referring to the series' shoot in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We came together as a community to try and make something special, and it's through this collective effort that we are standing here today," Hall continued.

"We share this with the entire White Lotus family, and to my mom and dad — my mom is here as my date, my dad's watching at home," he added. "Thank you for your unconditional love and a lifetime of sacrifice, and I hope you can finally forgive me for not being a doctor. Thank you."

Hulu/ youtube

Released in October 2021 and based on Beth Macy's Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the Hulu limited series chronicled how a deadly opioid epidemic in the U.S. was spurred by decisions from Purdue Pharma leadership.

The story centered on Dr. Samuel Finnix, a physician swept up by misinformation about the highly addictive nature of OxyContin — a role for which Keaton was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series for the role.

Will Poulter was also nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series for the show. Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham both earned nods in the outstanding supporting actress category.

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in "Inventing Anna". Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Inventing Anna chronicles the high-soaring schemes of fake heiress Anna Delvey as she made a name for herself among New York City's most prominent and wealthy denizens.

Julia Garner was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for the role for her portrayal of Delvey, which spanned from Soho to Morocco and, eventually, Riker's Island.

Erin Simkin/Hulu; Todd Williamson/Getty/PETA

Based on the 2014 Rolling Stone article "Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World's Most Infamous Sex Tape," Hulu's dramatization of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee real-life whirlwind romance starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan — both of whom were nominated in the lead acting categories — as the title couple in the time period surrounding the theft and distribution of an intimate recording.

Beth Dubber/Hulu

The Dropout follows the wild-but-true story of Elizabeth Holmes — a woman who claimed to have invented a game-changing medical technology that didn't really exist.

For her portrayal of Holmes's professional and personal rise and fall, Seyfried was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a limited series.

courtesy everett collection

HBO's The White Lotus was widely praised for its darkly humorous telling of a surprisingly twisty (and twisted!) few days at a Hawaiian luxury resort.

The series — which trailed only Succession in 2022 nominations — netted acting nods for stars Steve Zahn, Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Jennifer Coolidge and Natasha Rothwell.

Season 2 is slated to premiere in October and follows Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid mingling with a whole new cast of characters in Italy.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.