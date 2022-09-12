Pete Davidson Presents Fellow 'SNL' Alum Jason Sudeikis with Comedy Series Emmy for 'Ted Lasso'

They brought the laughs — and now they've been named outstanding comedy series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

For the second year in a row, Ted Lasso has taken home the prize for being the best of the best in comedy television.

Pete Davidson presented the award to the cast of the Apple TV series but not before shouting out his former SNL castmate, and Emmy host, Kenan Thompson calling him an "absolute treasure."

"It's funny because this is just like SNL — you know? Kenan is doing all the work, and I'm refusing to say what the writers want," he continued.

Davidson, 28, then handed the award to another member of the SNL family, Jason Sudeikis, who accepted the award on behalf of the series.

After the cast and crew gathered behind him on stage, Sudeikis noted that they were already "Down to 30 seconds" referring to the time left to finish his speech.

Jason Sudeikis and members of the cast and crew of Ted Lasso. Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

Sudeikis was sure to thank the cast and crew and everyone behind the scenes who made the show, notably season 2, happen.

"This show is about good and evil, this show is about like the truth and lies, this show is about all that stuff, but it's mostly about our response to those things, and your response to our show has been overwhelming," he said.

"Ottis, Daisy I love you very much," he added, noting his two children who he shares with Olivia Wilde.

"We'll see you for season 3 at some point," he concluded.

Among this year's nominees in the category were Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and What We Do in the Shadows.

In 2021, the show swept at the Emmys after earning a record-breaking 20 nominations. The series followed suit this year, earning another 20 Emmy noms, including ones in the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, outstanding supporting actor and supporting actress in a comedy series and outstanding writing and directing for a comedy series.

Ted Lasso follows the titular character played by Sudeikis as he goes from being an American football coach to managing an English football (soccer) team. The goofy character is filled with motivational speeches and often attempts to get the approval from his boss Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) by gifting her biscuits in a signature pink box.

The series, which is currently filming its third and final season, also stars Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Sarah Niles and Toheeb Jimoh.

Mohammed, who earned a nomination in the outstanding supporting actor category, recently explained to PEOPLE how there's been "increasingly more — not pressure, but attention — on the show as it's resonating with more and more people."

"You see so many people, just in general, praising the show," he explained of the Ted Lasso. "The reach of the show has been out of this world really ... people who say that the show was kind of triggering for them, but then, in a really positive way. It allowed them to reflect on things that had happened to them."

Mohammed added, "I feel very lucky to be a part of a show that's had a positive effect on a lot of people, which has been great."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.