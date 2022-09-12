Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tries 'Not to Swear' — and Fails! — in Repeat Emmys Win

Anthony Carrigan, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, Henry Winkler, Nick Mohammed, Toheeb Jimoh, Tony Shalhoub and Tyler James Williams were nominated in the category

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

and
Published on September 12, 2022 09:15 PM

Brett Goldstein won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night.

When accepting his award for his performance on Ted Lasso, Goldstein, 42, began by saying "I'm really good at trying not to swear."

He thanked writer Joe Kelly for, "creating this magical thing and letting me a little part of it."

Goldstein continued, "I will never take it for granted, it's incredible."

He then went on to say that the "hardest part of being in Ted Lasso is being in a scene with anyone from this cast and not ruining the take by just staring at them and going 'God, you're good.' "

Goldstein then revisited his initial swearing comment by explaining that the last time he was on stage he was told not to swear — and did not listen. This time around, he stuck to old habits.

"Last time I was here, I was told not to swear and I did and I'm sorry but it meant the feed got cut back home in the U.K. so my family never got to hear me say this, so thank you for this second chance" the actor said before shouting out his family — and slipping in an expletive.

Brett Goldstein accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Brett Goldstein. Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

Other nominees in the category included Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Henry Winkler (Barry), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary).

Goldstein plays the irritable, yet beloved, now-retired football player Roy Kent on Apple TV series.

The show follows titular character Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he goes from being an American football coach to managing an English football (soccer) team, which Goldstein's character played on.

The series, which is currently filming its third and final season, also stars Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Sarah Niles and Toheeb Jimoh. (Mohammed and Jimoh were also both nominated in the outstanding supporting actor category, while the series is up for 20 Emmy nominations after sweeping at last year's ceremony.)

Since Goldstein has taken on the fan-favorite role, he has earned critical acclaim. Monday's award marks the second consecutive year that he has taken home the outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series award after winning it last year as a first-time Emmy nominee.

Goldstein didn't begin his gig on the hit comedy as an actor. Instead, the star began as a writer on the show but started to feel a connection to Roy Kent as an actor.

He self-taped five scenes and submitted an unsolicited audition, he previously told PEOPLE.

"My personal favorite is the scene where Roy is in the [parking lot] in episode 5 and is behind Keeley [Temple] and accidentally scares her by her car. I think that may have been the one that sealed the deal," Goldstein shared. "That or [Jason and co-creator Joe Kelley] couldn't be bothered to keep looking."

RELATED VIDEO: Emmy Nominee Nick Mohammed on Ted Lasso Season 3 and the Fan Interaction He 'Couldn't Believe'

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

