'Squid Game' Stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon Play 'Red Light, Green Light' at Emmys: 'Good Luck'

Squid Game is in full swing at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Two of the hit South Korean survival drama's stars, Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon — who are both nominated for acting honors — presented the award for variety sketch series on Monday night, with a little help from the "Red Light, Green Light" doll made famous in the Netflix hit's pilot episode.

After expertly pausing at the sinister doll's declaration of, "Red light!", Lee, 49, and Jung, 28, continue to make their way to the center of the stage once getting a "Green light!", as the snipers from the show look on from the background.

"Good luck, everybody, making it up here past the doll," Jung addressed the crowd.

"The winner may turn out to be a loser," joked Lee before the pair presented the coveted award to Saturday Night Live.

Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Squid Game is up for a whopping 14 Emmy nominations, including four acting nods — two of those for Lee and Jung — and one for outstanding drama series.

The nail-biting K-drama premiered in September 2021, and revolves around a group of 456 people facing massive debts who willingly compete in a series of seemingly simple children's games in an attempt to win a $40 million cash prize.

The twist? In Squid Game, the games are lethal, and the lives of everyone who plays are on the line. Simply put, if a player loses, they will die.

Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon. Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

The show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, confirmed the plans for a second season of the South Korean survival drama in a recent interview with the Associated Press back in November 2021.

"So there's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season," he told the AP. "So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."

"So I will promise you this ... " continued the writer and director, 51, before referencing his main character, Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee: "Gi-hun will come back, and he will do something for the world."

Within two and a half weeks of being released, Squid Game became Netflix's biggest-ever series at launch — beating even Bridgerton — and the first to surpass 100 million viewers when it premiered, the streaming service revealed in October 2021.

Netflix officially announced the gory thriller's return for a season 2 in June, tweeting, "Red light ... GREENLIGHT!" alongside the show's renewal news, a nod to the first game introduced in the series.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever," Hwang said in a statement to Netflix.

He added, "As the writer, director and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.