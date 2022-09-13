Selma Blair Receives Standing Ovation at Emmys Amid Inspiring Multiple Sclerosis Journey

Selma Blair wore a black dress with yellow floral embellishments and a matching cane and smokey eye to present the last award of the night

By
Published on September 13, 2022 09:44 AM

It was clearly an emotional moment for Selma Blair.

During Monday's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Blair, 50, presented the last award of the evening and received a standing ovation as she walked onstage.

Wearing a black dress with yellow floral embellishments and a matching cane and smokey eye, the Cruel Intentions star thanked the room for their kindness. "Thank you," she said, "I am so honored."

Blair went on to present the outstanding drama series category to Succession.

Selma Blair speaks on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

The Emmys are not the only appearance the actress made recently. On Thursday, she was announced as a contestant in the newest season of Dancing with the Stars.

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and has since shared a candid look at what it's like to manage MS while having a career and family. She explained in a press conference after the announcement that she's doing DWTS not only for herself, but also for those who have supported her health journey.

"It is for the viewer because that is what has given me support. In dark times in my life, there are people that have come forward — strangers on the street or on Instagram, my original fans ... I'm doing it for them," the Hellboy star said.

"Kindness and visibility are so important — to explore, be curious and expose people to differences of speech or movement," she added. "It's for everyone at home that it resonates with."

Selma Blair speaks on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

Blair has been open throughout the last four years about her life with MS, and she shared an even deeper look into her world last fall with the documentary Introducing, Selma Blair. The film showed the difficult experience of undergoing a life-altering stem cell treatment to restart her immune system and slow a painful flare-up of the disease.

"It was a really hard time in my life," the actress told PEOPLE last year. "People don't say how excruciating, emotionally, it can be to kind of prove you're not well. But I want to tell the truth about MS. It is important to me that people see what living with a chronic illness is like."

The treatment, which requires an aggressive course of chemotherapy, had a long recovery, but Blair has seen "huge improvements" in her MS since and can move more easily, to the point where she's now able to enjoy things like horseback riding again.

Blair's MS is in remission, but the disease is not curable, and "the severe fatigue is still such a gargantuan boulder in my way," she said.

But "I'm working on it. Little by little, I can do all these things," she said. "I mean, I can't say I could go running, but I can jog down to the mailbox if I were to practice a few times."

