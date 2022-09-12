Sarah Paulson Hits the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet with Holland Taylor, 'My Partner, Whom I Love'

Sarah Paulson is proud for more reasons than one on Emmys night.

On the Emmy Awards red carpet Monday, the Impeachment: American Crime Story star, 47, gave a sweet shoutout to her longtime partner Holland Taylor.

Asked by E!'s Loni Love how she planned on celebrating the event, at which she is nominated for the eighth time, the actress said, "God, I don't know! I'm here with Holland, my partner, whom I love. And that's it!"

"I've already seen a bunch of people that I know, and I'm excited to tell them how much I love their work," Paulson added. "We never get to see each other, ever, except for at events like this, and it's really nice to grab people by the face and just say, 'Oh my God, your work. It's lovely.' "

Sarah Paulson.

Taylor and Holland have been together for nearly a decade; Holland first dropped hints oftheir romance during a November 2015 appearance on WNYC's Death, Sex & Money podcast, where she shared that she was in her first "deeply committed relationship" and that it was with a woman who was much younger than her.

"It's the most wonderful, extraordinary thing that could have ever possibly happened in my life," the Two and a Half Men actress, 79, said about her relationship at the time.

Although the couple keep a relatively low profile, Taylor spoke exclusively with PEOPLE in August 2020 and revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic allowed the two to get to know each other better.

"Of course, Sarah and I didn't need to be brought closer together," she added at the time. "We have a very tight, close relationship within each other's thoughts. We share everything that's going on."

In a previous interview with Elle, Emmy winner Paulson spoke about how she hopes her public love with Taylor could leave a lasting impact on anyone who may need it.

"I didn't choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with," the actress said in 2018. "But I think why it's interesting to people is that on paper, it's unconventional."

Paulson added at the time, "For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me— just trying to be as real as possible. If that inspires anybody else, that can't be a bad thing."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.