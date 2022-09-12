TV Stars Spent the Weekend Celebrating Ahead of the Emmys: See All the Fun Party Photos!

01 of 35 Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn Chris Polk/Shutterstock for MPTF at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

02 of 35 Alex Borstein & Rachel Brosnahan Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for MPTF at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

03 of 35 Andrew Garfield Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

04 of 35 Toheeb Jimoh & Kola Bokinni Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

05 of 35 Amy Landecker & Bradley Whitford Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

06 of 35 50 Cent Shutterstock for MPTF at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

07 of 35 Chris Hardwick Frazer Harrison/WireImage at AMC Networks' Emmy Brunch at Ysabel in West Hollywood on Sept. 11.

08 of 35 Christina Ricci & Mark Hampton Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

09 of 35 Connie Britton Connor Gaskey at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards Performer's Nomination Celebration hosted by Ketel One Vodka at Television Academy Plaza on Sept. 9.

10 of 35 Ego Nwodim & Arian Moayed Connor Gaskey at Colman Domingo's Emmys celebration, hotsed by Ketel One, in West Hollywood.

11 of 35 Garcelle Beauvais & Nischelle Turner Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

12 of 35 Hannah Waddingham & Yvette Nicole Brown Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for MPTF at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

13 of 35 Harvey Guillén Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

14 of 35 Kelly Rowland & Colman Domingo at Colman Domingo's Emmys celebration, hotsed by Ketel One, in West Hollywood.

15 of 35 Kaitlyn Dever, Andrew Garfield & Sydney Sweeney Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for MPTF at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

16 of 35 Jessica Frances Dukes & Sam Richardson Rich Polk/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards Performer's Nomination Celebration hosted by Ketel One Vodka at Television Academy Plaza on Sept. 9.

17 of 35 Hayden Panettiere Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

18 of 35 Issa Rae & Quinta Brunson Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images at Tory Burch and Glamour's celebration of women in television, hosted by Samantha Barry, at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Sept. 10.

19 of 35 Himesh Patel & Sebastian Stan Presley Ann/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards Performer's Nomination Celebration hosted by Ketel One Vodka at Television Academy Plaza on Sept. 9.

20 of 35 Laverne Cox at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards Performer's Nomination Celebration hosted by Ketel One Vodka at Television Academy Plaza on Sept. 9.

21 of 35 Kevin Pollak & Tony Shalhoub at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

22 of 35 Michael Mando, Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn & Patrick Fabian at AMC Networks' Emmy Brunch at Ysabel in West Hollywood on Sept. 11.

23 of 35 Nicole Byer Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

24 of 35 Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney & Connie Britton Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images at Tory Burch and Glamour's celebration of women in television, hosted by Samantha Barry, at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Sept. 10.

25 of 35 Patton Oswalt & Meredith Salenger Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

26 of 35 Quinta Brunson & Britt Lower Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

27 of 35 Poorna Jagannathan & Richa Moorjani Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

28 of 35 Steve Kazee & Jenna Dewan Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for MPTF at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

29 of 35 Sheryl Lee Ralph & Hannah Einbinder Stefanie Keenan/Getty at Tory Burch and Glamour's celebration of women in television, hosted by Samantha Barry, at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Sept. 10.

30 of 35 Sarah Snook & Melanie Lynskey Shutterstock for MPTF at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

31 of 35 Sarah Niles Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

32 of 35 Rachel Brosnahan Stefanie Keenan/Getty at Tory Burch and Glamour's celebration of women in television, hosted by Samantha Barry, at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Sept. 10.

33 of 35 Rachel Zegler & Andrea Savage Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

34 of 35 Yvette Nicole Brown & Ariana DeBose Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for MPTF at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.