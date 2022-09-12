TV Stars Spent the Weekend Celebrating Ahead of the Emmys: See All the Fun Party Photos!

Los Angeles was lit as celebs got ready for television's biggest night

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 05:52 PM
01 of 35

Bob Odenkirk & Rhea Seehorn

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn
Chris Polk/Shutterstock for MPTF

at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

02 of 35

Alex Borstein & Rachel Brosnahan

Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for MPTF

at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

03 of 35

Andrew Garfield

andrew garfield
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

04 of 35

Toheeb Jimoh & Kola Bokinni

Toheeb Jimoh and Kola Bokinni
Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

05 of 35

Amy Landecker & Bradley Whitford

Amy Landecker and Bradley Whitford
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

06 of 35

50 Cent

50 cent
Shutterstock for MPTF

at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

07 of 35

Chris Hardwick

chris hardwick
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

at AMC Networks' Emmy Brunch at Ysabel in West Hollywood on Sept. 11.

08 of 35

Christina Ricci & Mark Hampton

Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

09 of 35

Connie Britton

Connie Britton
Connor Gaskey

at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards Performer's Nomination Celebration hosted by Ketel One Vodka at Television Academy Plaza on Sept. 9.

10 of 35

Ego Nwodim & Arian Moayed

Ego Nwodim and Arian Moayed
Connor Gaskey

at Colman Domingo's Emmys celebration, hotsed by Ketel One, in West Hollywood.

11 of 35

Garcelle Beauvais & Nischelle Turner

Garcelle Beauvais and Nischelle Turner
Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

12 of 35

Hannah Waddingham & Yvette Nicole Brown

Hannah Waddingham and Yvette Nicole Brown
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for MPTF

at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

13 of 35

Harvey Guillén

Harvey Guillén
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

14 of 35

Kelly Rowland & Colman Domingo

kelly-rowland-colman-domingo-pre-emmy-party-091222

at Colman Domingo's Emmys celebration, hotsed by Ketel One, in West Hollywood.

15 of 35

Kaitlyn Dever, Andrew Garfield & Sydney Sweeney

Kaitlyn Dever, Andrew Garfield and Sydney Sweeney
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for MPTF

at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

16 of 35

Jessica Frances Dukes & Sam Richardson

Jessica Frances Dukes, Sam Richardson
Rich Polk/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards Performer's Nomination Celebration hosted by Ketel One Vodka at Television Academy Plaza on Sept. 9.

17 of 35

Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

18 of 35

Issa Rae & Quinta Brunson

issa rae, Quinta Brunson
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

at Tory Burch and Glamour's celebration of women in television, hosted by Samantha Barry, at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Sept. 10.

19 of 35

Himesh Patel & Sebastian Stan

Himesh Patel, Sebastian Stan
Presley Ann/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards Performer's Nomination Celebration hosted by Ketel One Vodka at Television Academy Plaza on Sept. 9.

20 of 35

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards Performer's Nomination Celebration hosted by Ketel One Vodka at Television Academy Plaza on Sept. 9.

21 of 35

Kevin Pollak & Tony Shalhoub

The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA And Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders At Annual Nominees Night

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

22 of 35

Michael Mando, Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn & Patrick Fabian

AMC Networks' Emmy Brunch Photocall

at AMC Networks' Emmy Brunch at Ysabel in West Hollywood on Sept. 11.

23 of 35

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

24 of 35

Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney & Connie Britton

Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Connie Britton
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

at Tory Burch and Glamour's celebration of women in television, hosted by Samantha Barry, at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Sept. 10.

25 of 35

Patton Oswalt & Meredith Salenger

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

26 of 35

Quinta Brunson & Britt Lower

Quinta Brunson and Britt Lower
Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

27 of 35

Poorna Jagannathan & Richa Moorjani

Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani
Donato Sardella/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

28 of 35

Steve Kazee & Jenna Dewan

steve kazee, jenna dewan
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for MPTF

at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

29 of 35

Sheryl Lee Ralph & Hannah Einbinder

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Hannah Einbinder
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

at Tory Burch and Glamour's celebration of women in television, hosted by Samantha Barry, at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Sept. 10.

30 of 35

Sarah Snook & Melanie Lynskey

Sarah Snook and Melanie Lynskey
Shutterstock for MPTF

at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

31 of 35

Sarah Niles

Sarah Niles
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

32 of 35

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

at Tory Burch and Glamour's celebration of women in television, hosted by Samantha Barry, at Holloway House in West Hollywood on Sept. 10.

33 of 35

Rachel Zegler & Andrea Savage

Rachel Zegler and Andrea Savage
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

34 of 35

Yvette Nicole Brown & Ariana DeBose

Yvette Nicole Brown and Ariana DeBose
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for MPTF

at MPTF's 16th annual Evening Before party in Century City on Sept. 11.

35 of 35

Kaitlyn Dever

The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA And Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders At Annual Nominees Night

at The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on Sept. 10 in West Hollywood.

Related Articles
Jessica Chastain attends "The Good Nurse" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Jessica Chastain Gets Pumped in Toronto, Plus Gabrielle Union, Kourtney & Travis, Lady Gaga and More
party-24
Happy Emmys Weekend! See Who's Hitting the Pre-Parties Circuit Ahead of Sunday's Show
StarTracks 9/6
Ryan Reynolds Does GMA, Plus Meghan & Harry, Joe & Sophie, Rachel Brosnahan and More
Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo and Ben Return to L.A., Plus Niecy Nash, Colman Domingo, Anthony Anderson and More
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Gwen Stefani Visits Seth Meyers, Plus The Woman King Cast, Kenan Thompson and More
Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Reunite, Plus Billy Idol, Cate Blanchett, Hayley Kiyoko and More
EXCLUSIVE: Great Balls Of Fire... Top Gun star Tom Cruise has a scare as smoke billows from the end of the runway, minutes after he lands at a UK airport
Tom Cruise Pops Up in England, Plus Tyra Banks, Lea Michele, Janet Jackson and More
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm Hits a Premiere in West Hollywood, Plus George & Amal Clooney, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson and More
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Stun in Toronto, Plus Kate Bosworth & Justin Long, Daniel Radcliffe and More
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
'Succession' , 'Ted Lasso' , 'The White Lotus' Dominate 2022 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
(L-R) Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Phil Dunster attend the Television Academy's Reception to Honor 73rd Emmy Award Nominees at Television Academy on September 17, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
The Emmys Are Sunday and Stars Are Out Celebrating: See the Photos!
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Rocks Out in N.Y.C., Plus Brad Pitt & Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aubrey Plaza and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 19: Fat Joe, Mary J Blige and Busta Rhymes attend Fat Joe Birthday Celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on August 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige & Busta Rhymes Party in N.Y.C., Plus Paris & Prince Jackson and More
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Rocks Out on 'The Tonight Show', Plus Benjamin McKenzie & Morena Baccarin and More
Nick jonas priyanka
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Make It a Date in L.A., Plus Karlie Kloss, Alison Brie & Dave Franco and More