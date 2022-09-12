'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Stops Emmys in Song After Historic Win: 'My Voice Belongs'

Sheryl Lee Ralph made history at the 2022 Emmy Awards while winning the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series trophy for her role in Abbott Elementary.

The industry veteran, 65, became just the second Black woman to score an Emmy in the category after Jackée Harry, who won for 227 in 1987 — a milestone Ralph appeared to celebrate in her scene-stealing acceptance speech.

After taking the stage to accept the award from presenters Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers, Ralph burst into song, singing a verse from jazz singer Diane Reeves' 1993 song "Endangered Species."

"I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim song," she crooned, holding out several words for emphasis as names of those she wished to thank flashed across the screen. "I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs."

Ralph's impressive singing voice is no surprise: she started her career on Broadway when she won a Tony award for best actress in a musical for her role in 1981's Dreamgirls.

After her song — which earned standing ovations from the crowd including fellow nominees Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hannah Einbinder (Hacks), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) — Ralph then gave a quick, emotional and inspiring speech.

"To anyone who has ever ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't wouldn't couldn't come true I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like," Ralph said. "This is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you."

"Because if you get a Quinta Brunson, if you get a husband like mine in your corner," Ralph added. "If you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

Ralph, 65, plays firm but loving kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary.

The Quinta Brunson-created mockumentary premiered in December 2021 and follows a group of Philadelphia-based teachers working at one of the worst-ranked schools in the country. The ABC series also stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti.

Though only a freshman series, the sitcom has proved to be a hit with fans and critics alike, scoring seven Emmy nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series.

Brunson also scored an outstanding leading actress nom and a writing nomination for the pilot, leading her to set a new single-year record for a Black woman in comedy Emmy categories. Additionally, fellow costars Williams and James earned nods in the outstanding supporting actor and actress categories.

"We fit together like a zipper," Ralph previously told PEOPLE of her Abbott Elementary colleagues. "We just lock perfectly together, and it is a dream come true for all of us."

Before the Emmy Awards got underway Monday, Ralph's son posted a picture of her and her family praying together on Twitter. "A family that prays together, stays together. Lets get this win Mommy!" he wrote on Twitter, tagging Ralph in the post.

In April, Ralph reflected on trying to make a name for herself in 1980s Hollywood to PEOPLE and said she was fired from a television pilot because she was "not Black enough."

"People's thinking was not very inclusive. You [had] directors who were still trying to tell you how to be Black," Ralph said.

"I was fired from a pilot because the producer told me I was 'not Black enough,' " she recalled. "Those were his words. It was horrible. I can still remember the way I felt."

Despite the painful comment, the actress said she remained positive. "It's all about the lens that you see through," noted Ralph.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.