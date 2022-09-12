'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae Makes Emmys History with Best Actor in a Drama Series Win

Ozark's Jason Bateman, Succession's Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and Severance's Adam Scott were among the 2022 nominees

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on September 12, 2022 11:14 PM

History was made at the 2022 Emmys, when Lee Jung-jae snatched the trophy for lead actor in a drama series — becoming the first South Korean star (and first Asian star) to win the prize in that category.

The Squid Game star, 49, won the coveted Emmy during Monday's ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

This year's nominees included Jason Bateman (Ozark), Brian Cox (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance) and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Presented by Angela Bassett and Ariana DeBose is stunning purple and yellow gowns, the star made history as the first Korean actor to win in this category. "Thank you so much," he said, "first of all I'd like to thank God above."

"Thank you to the television academy, thank you to Netflix, thank you to director Hwang [Dong-hyuk] for realistic problem we all face come to life to creatively on the screen with a great script and amazing visuals," he said.

"Thank you," he ended, "Thank you Squid Game team!"

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Squid Game" onstage during the 74th <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Squid Game is also the first foreign language series to be nominated for outstanding drama series.

The Netflix show garnered a total of 14 nominations, tying the series with Severance, Barry and Dopesick for fifth-most nods.

Back in June, Squid Game was renewed for a second season. Previously, Lee told PEOPLE what he hopes to see in season 2.

"I hope there's some sort of twist that'll be exciting and surprising for me and the viewers," Lee, 49, said in December. "If it was predictable, it would be no fun."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the building and Zendaya in Euphoria
All the Historic Nominees at the 2022 Emmys, Including Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and More
Jung Hoyeon and Lee Jung-jae
'Squid Game' Makes SAG Awards History as First Non-English-Language TV Series to Win Acting Prizes
Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Squid Game' Stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon Play 'Red Light, Green Light' at Emmys: 'Good Luck'
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Jesse Armstrong accepts the Outstanding Drama Series award for "Succession" along with the cast and crew on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022
'Succession' Creator Takes Swipe at King Charles During Outstanding Drama Series Emmys Speech
Julia Garner Emmy win
Julia Garner Thanks Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as She Wins Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: See the Winners!
Nathan Lane as Teddy in Only Murders in the Building
Nathan Lane, Colman Domingo Among Guest Actor Winners at 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
arrivals-emmys. tout
Emmys 2022: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet
Murray Bartlett accepts Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The 'White Lotus' 's Murray Bartlett Thanks Partner for Being 'My Sanctuary' in Emmys Speech
British actor Matthew Macfayden accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for "Succession" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'Succession's' Matthew Macfadyen Delights in Being on a 'Bonkers' Show During Emmys Acceptance Speech
US director and writer Mike White accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'The White Lotus' Takes Home 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series
Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Live Show Graphic
Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's Live Red Carpet Show at the 2022 Emmys
Amanda Seyfried accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for "The Dropout" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Amanda Seyfried Thanks Her Family (and Her Dog!) in Emmys Acceptance Speech for 'The Dropout'
74th Primetime Emmys - show
See the Greatest Celebration Faces Made by the 2022 Emmy Award Winners
US actress Jennifer Coolidge accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'White Lotus' ' Jennifer Coolidge Dances Through Play-Off Music in 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Emmys Speech