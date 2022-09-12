Entertainment TV 'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae Makes Emmys History with Best Actor in a Drama Series Win Ozark's Jason Bateman, Succession's Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and Severance's Adam Scott were among the 2022 nominees By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines and Giovana Gelhoren Giovana Gelhoren Instagram Digital News Writer People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 11:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email History was made at the 2022 Emmys, when Lee Jung-jae snatched the trophy for lead actor in a drama series — becoming the first South Korean star (and first Asian star) to win the prize in that category. The Squid Game star, 49, won the coveted Emmy during Monday's ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year's nominees included Jason Bateman (Ozark), Brian Cox (Succession), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Severance) and Jeremy Strong (Succession). See the Full List of 2022 Emmy Nominations! Presented by Angela Bassett and Ariana DeBose is stunning purple and yellow gowns, the star made history as the first Korean actor to win in this category. "Thank you so much," he said, "first of all I'd like to thank God above." "Thank you to the television academy, thank you to Netflix, thank you to director Hwang [Dong-hyuk] for realistic problem we all face come to life to creatively on the screen with a great script and amazing visuals," he said. "Thank you," he ended, "Thank you Squid Game team!" PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Squid Game is also the first foreign language series to be nominated for outstanding drama series. The Netflix show garnered a total of 14 nominations, tying the series with Severance, Barry and Dopesick for fifth-most nods. See PEOPLE's 2022 Emmys Portfolio Back in June, Squid Game was renewed for a second season. Previously, Lee told PEOPLE what he hopes to see in season 2. "I hope there's some sort of twist that'll be exciting and surprising for me and the viewers," Lee, 49, said in December. "If it was predictable, it would be no fun." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.