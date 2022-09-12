The 'White Lotus' 's Murray Bartlett Thanks Partner for Being 'My Sanctuary' in Emmys Speech

Three series split the 2022 nominations: The White Lotus (Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn), Dopesick (Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard and Michael Stuhlbarg) and Pam & Tommy (Seth Rogen)

By
Published on September 12, 2022 08:38 PM

The contest to be named outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards was a tight race between stars of just three shows — and after all was said and done, The White Lotus's Murray Bartlett emerged victorious.

HBO's The White Lotus scored nominations for 51-year-old Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn. Hulu's Dopesick also received multiple nods for stars Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard and Michael Stuhlbarg. And Seth Rogen rounded out the category with recognition for his performance in Hulu's Pam & Tommy.

Bartlett, who portrays White Lotus hotel manager Armond in the Mike White-helmed series, hugged fellow nominees 54-year-old Zahn and Lacy, 37, before taking the stage to accept the award from Hacks actors Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

In his speech, Bartlett thanked White for "giving me one of the best experiences of my life" in casting him for The White Lotus.

"Truly, I adore you and I admire you," Bartlett said of White.

"To my P-Town family, I love you, to my partner Matt, thank you for being my sanctuary," Bartlett said as he accepted the award. "And finally I want to thank my mom all the way home in Australia for giving me the most wonderful foundation of unconditional love and inspiring me to believe that we can all do that for each other."

"So, thank you mum, and thank you for this," he added.

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

Rogen turned in a standout performance as the disgruntled handyman whose scheme to steal a sex tape by Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee was fictionalized in the Hulu series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan (who both earned nominations this year).

Dopesick toggled between key players at Purdue Pharma — including Stuhlbarg's chilling portrayal of real-life pharmaceutical scion Richard Sackler and Poulter in an amalgamated sales rep role — as they company is being cornered by the U.S. Attorney's Office, including Sarsgaard's prosecutor Rick Mountcastle.

And it's no surprise The White Lotus had an impressive showing in this category — its 20 nominations tied the Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso as the second-most-nominated television series in 2022, second only to 25 nominations for the HBO drama Succession.

In the outstanding supporting actress in a limited series of movie category, five actresses from The White LotusAlexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney — comprised the majority of the list.

Dopesick's Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham rounded out the field with the remaining two nominations.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
2022 Emmy Awards Winners List (Updating)
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Emmys 2022: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet
John Stewart 2012 Emmy Awards
Flashback! See 12 of This Year's Emmy Nominees Who Were Also Up for Awards 10 Years Ago
69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017
Veteran Emmy Nominees Who Have Never Won: Could 2022 Be Their Year?
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Lily James Serves Early Aughts Glam in Chainmail Versace Dress at 2022 Emmys: 'It's Just Heaven'
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
'Succession' , 'Ted Lasso' , 'The White Lotus' Dominate 2022 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy Nomination: 'Thank God I Didn't Give Up on Me'
Jennifer Coolidge
Emmy Nominee Jennifer Coolidge Reveals a Friend Said She'd Be 'out of Her Mind' to Pass on 'White Lotus'
Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Theo James star in HBO's The White Lotus
'The White Lotus' Sets October Return Date for Season 2
Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Theo James star in HBO's The White Lotus
'White Lotus' Season 2 Teaser Reveals Which Cast Member Is Returning with Jennifer Coolidge
Connie Britton photograhed on location in Los Angeles, CA, on August 3, 2022.
Connie Britton Laughs About Her First Paid Acting Gig: Getting Stabbed at Murder Mystery Dinners
2022 Critics Choice
Murray Bartlett Shouts Out His 'Amazing' 'White Lotus' Costars While Accepting His First Critics Choice Award
Sydney Sweeney poses with her 'Madame Figaro Rising Star Award' during the opening ceremony during the 5th Canneseries Festival on April 01, 2022 in Cannes, France
Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'
michael keaton
Michael Keaton Dedicates 'Dopesick' SAG Award Win to Late Nephew Who Died from Drug Addiction
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's Relationship Timeline