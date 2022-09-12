The 'White Lotus' 's Murray Bartlett Thanks Partner for Being 'My Sanctuary' in Emmys Speech

The contest to be named outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards was a tight race between stars of just three shows — and after all was said and done, The White Lotus's Murray Bartlett emerged victorious.

HBO's The White Lotus scored nominations for 51-year-old Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn. Hulu's Dopesick also received multiple nods for stars Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard and Michael Stuhlbarg. And Seth Rogen rounded out the category with recognition for his performance in Hulu's Pam & Tommy.

Bartlett, who portrays White Lotus hotel manager Armond in the Mike White-helmed series, hugged fellow nominees 54-year-old Zahn and Lacy, 37, before taking the stage to accept the award from Hacks actors Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

In his speech, Bartlett thanked White for "giving me one of the best experiences of my life" in casting him for The White Lotus.

"Truly, I adore you and I admire you," Bartlett said of White.

"To my P-Town family, I love you, to my partner Matt, thank you for being my sanctuary," Bartlett said as he accepted the award. "And finally I want to thank my mom all the way home in Australia for giving me the most wonderful foundation of unconditional love and inspiring me to believe that we can all do that for each other."

"So, thank you mum, and thank you for this," he added.

Getty

Rogen turned in a standout performance as the disgruntled handyman whose scheme to steal a sex tape by Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee was fictionalized in the Hulu series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan (who both earned nominations this year).

Dopesick toggled between key players at Purdue Pharma — including Stuhlbarg's chilling portrayal of real-life pharmaceutical scion Richard Sackler and Poulter in an amalgamated sales rep role — as they company is being cornered by the U.S. Attorney's Office, including Sarsgaard's prosecutor Rick Mountcastle.

And it's no surprise The White Lotus had an impressive showing in this category — its 20 nominations tied the Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso as the second-most-nominated television series in 2022, second only to 25 nominations for the HBO drama Succession.

In the outstanding supporting actress in a limited series of movie category, five actresses from The White Lotus — Alexandra Daddario, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney — comprised the majority of the list.

Dopesick's Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham rounded out the field with the remaining two nominations.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.