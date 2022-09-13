Lizzo's Emmy Win Means She's Halfway to EGOT as Fans Celebrate 'Big Grrrls' ' Success

Lizzo is on her way toward achieving EGOT status.

The three-time Grammy winner's show Lizzo's Watch Out for The Big Grrrls won outstanding competition program at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night.

The win for the Prime Video show means Lizzo, 34, is halfway to EGOT — meaning having won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — and she was full of emotion as she accepted the Emmy.

"I want to say thank you to Emmys and the Emmys voters, first of all. I'm very emotional," the "Good as Hell" singer began, through tears. "The trophy is nice but the emotion is for the people who are on this stage with me. The stories that they shared are not that unique, they just don't get the platform. Let's just tell more stories."

"When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me," she continued. "If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, 'You are gonna see that person but b—, it's gonna have to be you.'"

As Geena Davis accepted the Governors Award later on in Monday night's show, the Thelma & Louise actress gave a special shoutout to Lizzo's own win.

"Tonight's about honoring the best of television and as you know, as Lizzo knows, television can often directly impact how people see themselves and judge their value in the world," said Davis, 66. "And in the time since I launched the institute, we've made a great deal of progress. But still, there's more work to do."

As Lizzo celebrated her win, fans took to Twitter to express their own excitement over her progress toward reaching EGOT status.

"Lizzo is going to be an egot winner within the next 10 years just watch," said one fan while another — writer/podcaster/television host Akilah Hughes — simply noted, "Lizzo is now in the EGOT conversation."

Even Wonder Woman herself joined the support for Lizzo, with actress Lynda Carter tweeting, "Lizzo can EGOT. I feel it."

Lizzo told PEOPLE in March that the inspiration for the show came from her experience being frustrated by the lack of diversity in her dancer auditions.

"They were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn't look like me," she said.

To remedy the frustration, the "Truth Hurts" singer said she decided to do it herself — and host an open casting call where she could hand-pick the women who would be next to her on stage, and make sure they looked more like her.

"If I had a dollar for every time I had to say, 'I'll just do it myself,' " Lizzo joked. "That's probably why I'm a millionaire, because a million times. It's reflected in every avenue of my career."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were broadcast live on NBC Monday from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.