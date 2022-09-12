Kenan Thompson Surprised by His 'Kenan & Kel' Costar Kel Mitchell at the 2022 Emmys



Kenan Thompson had a surprise '90s reunion at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Saturday Night Live star, 44, was attempting to help honorary bartender Kumail Nanjiani when he spotted his former Kenan & Kel costar, Kel Mitchell.

The sketch began with an overworked Nanjiani telling Thompson, "I'm sorry, Kenan. I don't have time to banter right now. I'm little overwhelmed. They are making me actually make everybody's drinks."

"Well, you're the bartender," Thompson replied.

"Honorary," the Big Sick star clarified. "I didn't know I would be doing an eight-hour shift. I mean Shaquille O'Neal is an honorary sheriff but he doesn't go around arresting people."

"I don't know how to make anything, man," he continued. "Everyone is very upset at me. Someone asked me for a martini and I spat in it. Is that right?"

Things went from bad to worse when Nanjiani jokingly added that he filled a pint glass "full of vodka and maybe gave it to a child."

Nanjiani then attempted some fun bartender moves but they resulted in multiple liquor bottles shattering on the counter. He noted how there was "so much broken glass over here. It's real bad [and] only one person has tipped me so far."

Jason Sudeikis then tried to order "a mojito or three."

"I don't know how to make that. Here, just take this," Nanjiani replied as he handed him a bottle of liquor.

Finally, Thompson encouraged Nanjiani to take one last order — only to discover Mitchell was the one waiting at the bar. The former costars shared a big embrace before doing some kung fu moves.

Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson in 'Good Burger'. Paramount/Getty

Thompson and Mitchell costarred on several Nickelodeon programs in the '90s, including television series Kenan & Kel and All That, as well as the 1997 film Good Burger.

Thompson recently teased a potential sequel to the film during an appearance on The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon about whether or not Good Burger 2 is happening.

"I would like it to!" the Saturday Night Live star said in August. "We are working harder on it than ever, so it's about meeting the numbers, letting them numbers match up. 'Cause I need them numbers."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.