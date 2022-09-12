Kelly Rizzo Says Her 'Heart Broke All Over Again' Watching Emmys Tribute to Late Husband Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo is getting candid about her emotions after seeing her late husband Bob Saget as part of the 2022 Emmy Awards' "In Memoriam" segment.

On her Instagram Story Monday night, Rizzo shared a clip of the moment Saget's name and photo flashed across the screen, along with a clip from the actor's Full House days.

In the clip, Saget's character Danny Tanner delivered one of his classic pieces of perfect dad advice: "You can't live for the future — just like you can't live in the past."

"I've been a wreck all day waiting for this," wrote Rizzo, 43. "My heart broke all over again. But I know he'd be proud for this recognition."

"This is still all so damn weird and surreal," she added.

Kelly Rizzo's Instagram Story. Kelly Rizzo/Instagram

Saget unexpectedly died on Jan. 9 at age 65, and an autopsy later revealed his death was a result of head trauma consistent with some kind of fall. He was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 14.

In addition to earning the nickname of "America's Dad" during his eight years on Full House and four years on its sequel spinoff Fuller House, Saget "was one of the pioneers in the reality TV world" in his role as host of America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 through 1997.

John Stamos praised his late costar and longtime friend in June: "As a director, producer, actor, standup comedian and New York Times bestselling author, Bob was successful in every medium of media."

"A lot of colleagues ... were charmed by his humor, his intelligence and his open expression of love for family, friends and his fans," added Stamos, 59.

Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, has also kept her late husband's memory alive by remembering him in social media tributes over the last year.

"You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go 'round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute," Rizzo wrote in May on what would've been Saget's 66th birthday.

RELATED VIDEO: Celebrating Bob Saget's Beloved Character Danny Tanner: "It's Very Nice to Make People So Happy"

Along with Saget, Betty White and Anne Heche were among the television stars honored in the Emmys' annual "In Memoriam" tribute, which acknowledges the deaths of small-screen luminaries since the previous year's ceremony.

This year's tribute was set to John Legend's new single "Pieces," with the 43-year-old singer/songwriter playing the touching tune about grief and loss on the piano as photos of the late television stars flashed onscreen.

Other celebrities featured in the segment included Peter Scolari, Jak Knight, Tony Dow, Howard Hesseman, Willie Garson, Robert Morse, Bernard Shaw, David Arnold, Estelle Harris and John Madden.

Vin Scully, Nichelle Nichols, James Caan, Gilbert Gottfried, Cheslie Kryst, Dean Stockwell, Tony Sirico, Jean-Marc Valee, Michael Nesmith, Louie Anderson, Paul Sorvino, Ray Liotta and Sidney Poitier were also included.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were broadcast live on NBC Monday from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.