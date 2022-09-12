Julia Garner Thanks Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as She Wins Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Drama

Patricia Arquette, Julia Garner, Jung Ho-yeon, Christina Ricci, Rhea Seehorn, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook and Sydney Sweeney were all up for the prize

Julia Garner Emmy win
Julia Garner. Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Julia Garner brought the drama at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday.

She won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in a category that also included Patricia Arquette (Severance), Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), Sarah Snook (Succession) and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria).

In her acceptance speech, Garner, 28, thanked costars Jason Bateman, "for taking a chance on me," and Laura Linney, who has "been such a guiding light to me."

"I feel really grateful to be here and to play Ruth and to be with such amazing, beautiful artists, and I love you all," she added.

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Julia Garner. Getty

Garner's win comes as Ozark concluded in May after four seasons. The Netflix show's ending initially drew backlash from fans, which saw Garner's character Ruth Langmore die.

Addressing her character's fate, Garner told TIME that she learned of Ruth's death while meditating — a process she once used to "become" Ruth.

"She told me she was afraid to die," explained the actress. "Which was very weird because Ruth is never afraid to die. Ruth thinks she can handle anything."

This is not the first Emmy Garner has won for Ozark. She previously took home the golden statuette for her performance back in 2020, beating out fellow nominees Laura Dern (Big Little Lies), Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Sarah Snook (Succession), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale) and Thandiwe Newton (Westworld).

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Garner on Her Emmy Win for 'Ozark:' "I Can't Wrap My Head Around It!"

"Wow, first, I'm shocked, to be honest," Garner said in her speech to accept the award. "I want to show gratitude to all the women in this category. You are the reason why I'm acting in the first place, so thank you."

Additionally, Garner — who also won the Emmy in 2019 — thanked costars Bateman, 53, and Linney, 58.

"Laura, I love you so much," she said, adding that her costar has helped her become both a better actress and a better person.

Garner concluded by encouraging viewers to "try to find light at the end of this tunnel," and by thanking her family and husband Mark Foster for their support.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

