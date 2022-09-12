'White Lotus' ' Jennifer Coolidge Dances Through Play-Off Music in 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Emmys Speech

Seven talented actresses from HBO's The White Lotus and Hulu's Dopesick faced off at Monday night's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, with Jennifer Coolidge taking home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie.

Presented by Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson and The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore, Coolidge, 61, won her very first Emmy Award. "Wow, thank you, gosh," Coolidge said, taking the stage in a sequined green dress. "What a night!"

"I just want to say to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company is incredible," the actress said, looking around the room.

The White Lotus stars Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney and Natasha Rothwell made up the majority of the field, with Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham from Dopesick picking up the final two nominations.

Coolidge continued, "I just want to say I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress, and I'm having a hard time speaking."

The actress then pulled up a piece of paper and thanked her producers and her team. "I love you," she said. As she went through the list, the play-off music began. "Wait, hold on, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and I'm full," she said, asking for some extra time.

The actress continued to read her list of thank yous, but then the music changed, this time with "Hit the Road Jack" in the background. Knowing her speech was over at that point, she started dancing, accepted her reward and walked offstage.

The White Lotus was one of the most-nominated television shows in 2022 — with 20 nominations. Actors Murray Bartlett, Steve Zahn and Jake Lacy also picked up nominations for their roles in the dark comedy series.

Corporate drama Succession, another HBO series, led the 2022 Emmys pack with a total of 25 nominations.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.