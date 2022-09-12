'Hacks' ' Jean Smart Jokes Fellow Nominee Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Look

The Great's Elle Fanning, Insecure's Issa Rae, The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, Abbot Elementary's Quinta Brunson and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan were nominated

By
Joelle Goldstein
Joelle Goldstein

and
September 12, 2022

Congratulations are in order for Jean Smart!

Smart, 70, took home the prestigious prize for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series on Monday night for her performance on Hacks at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

After accepting her trophy from Regina Hall, Smart was sure to thank the team behind the HBO Max series. "I am so blown away by our writers who not only matched season one but surpassed it," she said.

She then went on to give a shout-out to her "darling cohort" of costars.

Smart, who celebrates her 71st birthday Tuesday, shared a tidbit about her fellow-nominee Rachel Brosnahan, who she said sent her a gift ahead of Monday's show.

Jean Smart accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Jean Smart. Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

"She's very classy, she sent me this box of these unbelievable designer cookies, they're like 5 lbs. each — and I thought that was so nice and classy until I realized that she was hoping that I wouldn't be able to fit into a single dress in Hollywood," she said. "Thanks anyway."

The cameras panned to the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 32, as she laughed at the call-out.

As her speech came to a close, Smart had to fit in one more thank you after sharing she "lost a bet": "Thank you for the Botox."

Elle Fanning (The Great), Issa Rae (Insecure), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Brosnahanwere also nominated in the category.

Hacks premiered on HBO Max in May 2021. Created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, the dramedy follows the growing mentor/mentee bon between an iconic Las Vegas standup comic Deborah Vance, played by 70-year-old Smart, and her young comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder).

While Deborah is a comedy legend fighting to maintain relevancy amid changing times, Ava is a down-on-her-luck comedy writer who was fired by her previous employer following an insensitive tweet.

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Rachel Brosnahan. Getty

Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo also star in the acclaimed series.

Monday's win marks a back-to-back win in the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series category for Smart after she won the category for her role in Hacks in 2021.

In total, the actress has been nominated for 12 Emmys. In addition to last year's win, she also scored three other Emmy wins — one in 2008 for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series and back-to-back outstanding guest actor in a comedy series wins in 2000 and 2001.

RELATED VIDEO: Quinta Brunson on the 'Wild' Success of Abbott Elementary: 'We Have Developed a Really Wonderful Fan Base'

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

