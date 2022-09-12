Emmy's Best Comedy Actor Jason Sudeikis Showered with Love from Fellow Nominees: 'Truly Flattered'

Barry's Bill Hader, Atlanta's Donald Glover, The Great's Nicholas Hoult and Only Murders in the Building's Martin Short and Steve Martin were among the 2022 nominees

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

and
Published on September 12, 2022 10:27 PM

Jason Sudeiki took home the gold — and was quite humbled.

The Ted Lasso star, 46, was named outstanding lead actor in a comedy series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.

"I've sat at home and watched award shows. My mom loves award shows, and I always bust people's balls to get up here and say, 'I didn't think I had a chance.' And I really didn't because, I mean, the amazing group that I was nominated with," Sudeikis said, after being presented the award by Law & Order: SVU's power duo Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni.

"I'm not overly prepared," he added, "but I did take classes at the Second City, so I'm going to go for it."

Jason Sudeikis accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime <a href="https://people.com/tag/emmy-awards/" data-inlink="true">Emmy Awards</a> held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

"Thank you to my parents, thank you to our incredible cast. It's a joy to get to work with you guys, you guys are amazing," he continued. "Thank you to Apple, Warner Brothers, for everybody that helps us out making the show, our crew, it's really something."

He ended, "Thank you so much to the people that watch this show and dig it as much as we dig making it, I'm truly surprised and flattered and grateful."

Bill Hader (Barry), Donald Glover (Atlanta), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Nicholas Hoult (The Great) and Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) were among the nominees.

Ted Lasso follows title character played by Sudeikis as he goes from being an American football coach to managing an English football (soccer) team. The goofy character is filled with motivational speeches and often attempts to get the approval from his boss Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) by gifting her biscuits in a signature pink box.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh Tease the Third and Final Season of 'Ted Lasso'

The series, which is currently filming its third and final season, also stars Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Sarah Niles and Toheeb Jimoh.

Sudeikis has earned six total Emmy nominations for his involvement with Ted Lasso, winning his first-ever Emmy Award in 2021 after being chosen as outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.

This year, he is up for two awards — in addition to outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, he is also nominated for outstanding comedy series with the cast of Ted Lasso.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

