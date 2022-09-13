All the History-Making Moments That Happened During The 2022 Emmy Awards

Shows like Squid Game and Saturday Night Live and actors like Zendaya and Lee Jung-jae didn't just win awards at the 2022 Emmys, but they made history at the same time. Here's a look at the major milestones

Published on September 13, 2022 05:13 PM
01 of 05

Lee Jung-jae Became the First Asian and First Native Korean to Win an Emmy

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series for "Squid Game" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

At the 2022 Emmys Awards, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian and first native Korean to win in the outstanding lead actor in a drama series category.

02 of 05

Zendaya Became the Youngest Actress to Win an Emmy Twice

Zendaya accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for "Euphoria" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

Zendaya received her second Emmy win at this year's ceremony, making history as the youngest person to secure two awards in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category. She accepted the award at age 26 for her work in Euphoria's second season.

The actress first took home the prize in 2020 at age 24 for her performance in the HBO hit's first season, making her the youngest person to do so at the time.

03 of 05

Sheryl Lee Ralph Became the Second Black Actress to Win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph made history as the second Black actress to win outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, 34 years after first winner Jackée Harry won for 227 in 1987.

Ralph accepted the trophy for her role in Abbott Elementary.

04 of 05

Hwang Dong-hyuk Became the First South Korean to Win Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk accepts the award for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series for "Squid Game" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk nabbed the prize for outstanding directing in a drama series, making him the first South Korean to win an Emmy in the category.

He accepted the honor for his work on the "Red Light, Green Light" episode.

05 of 05

'Saturday Night Live' Extended Two of Its Own Emmy Records

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Kenan Thompson.

Saturday Night Live nabbed the trophy in the outstanding variety sketch series category, breaking two of its own records.

The long-running NBC show, going into its 48th season, bumped its consecutive outstanding variety sketch series Emmy count to six, securing both the most wins and the most consecutive wins in the category.

SNL now has a total of 87 golden statuettes, the most for any series in Primetime Emmy history.

