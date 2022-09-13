All the History-Making Moments That Happened During The 2022 Emmy Awards

01 of 05 Lee Jung-jae Became the First Asian and First Native Korean to Win an Emmy PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty At the 2022 Emmys Awards, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian and first native Korean to win in the outstanding lead actor in a drama series category.

02 of 05 Zendaya Became the Youngest Actress to Win an Emmy Twice Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Zendaya received her second Emmy win at this year's ceremony, making history as the youngest person to secure two awards in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category. She accepted the award at age 26 for her work in Euphoria's second season. The actress first took home the prize in 2020 at age 24 for her performance in the HBO hit's first season, making her the youngest person to do so at the time.

03 of 05 Sheryl Lee Ralph Became the Second Black Actress to Win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph made history as the second Black actress to win outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, 34 years after first winner Jackée Harry won for 227 in 1987. Ralph accepted the trophy for her role in Abbott Elementary.

04 of 05 Hwang Dong-hyuk Became the First South Korean to Win Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk nabbed the prize for outstanding directing in a drama series, making him the first South Korean to win an Emmy in the category. He accepted the honor for his work on the "Red Light, Green Light" episode.