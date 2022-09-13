Entertainment TV All the History-Making Moments That Happened During The 2022 Emmy Awards Shows like Squid Game and Saturday Night Live and actors like Zendaya and Lee Jung-jae didn't just win awards at the 2022 Emmys, but they made history at the same time. Here's a look at the major milestones By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 13, 2022 05:13 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 05 Lee Jung-jae Became the First Asian and First Native Korean to Win an Emmy PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty At the 2022 Emmys Awards, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian and first native Korean to win in the outstanding lead actor in a drama series category. 02 of 05 Zendaya Became the Youngest Actress to Win an Emmy Twice Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Zendaya received her second Emmy win at this year's ceremony, making history as the youngest person to secure two awards in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category. She accepted the award at age 26 for her work in Euphoria's second season. The actress first took home the prize in 2020 at age 24 for her performance in the HBO hit's first season, making her the youngest person to do so at the time. 03 of 05 Sheryl Lee Ralph Became the Second Black Actress to Win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph made history as the second Black actress to win outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, 34 years after first winner Jackée Harry won for 227 in 1987. Ralph accepted the trophy for her role in Abbott Elementary. 04 of 05 Hwang Dong-hyuk Became the First South Korean to Win Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Squid Game creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk nabbed the prize for outstanding directing in a drama series, making him the first South Korean to win an Emmy in the category. He accepted the honor for his work on the "Red Light, Green Light" episode. 05 of 05 'Saturday Night Live' Extended Two of Its Own Emmy Records Kenan Thompson. Saturday Night Live nabbed the trophy in the outstanding variety sketch series category, breaking two of its own records. The long-running NBC show, going into its 48th season, bumped its consecutive outstanding variety sketch series Emmy count to six, securing both the most wins and the most consecutive wins in the category. SNL now has a total of 87 golden statuettes, the most for any series in Primetime Emmy history.