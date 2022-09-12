Hannah Waddingham Predicts Fans Are 'Going to Fall in Love with' 'Hocus Pocus 2' 'More Than the First'

Hannah Waddingham was seriously teasing the Hocus Pocus sequel at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

"I'm a mother witch," the Ted Lasso star, 48, told PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live preshow co-hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons about her role in Hocus Pocus 2.

"People are just gonna fall in love with it," she added, "And I wonder if they might fall in love with it more than the first, if that's even possible."

Though she didn't spill any more secrets about the upcoming movie, the actress, who is nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category, said the costumes, led by Salvador Perez, are ones to look out for in the evening.

"You wait and see his costumes, they are like high couture themselves," she said. "I was so privileged, and he let me kind of get involved with it all, they're gonna blow your minds."

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus 2. Disney Plus

A new trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 was unveiled Friday at Disney's D23 Expo showing the Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) back and ready for their closeup as they look for some youthful souls to devour.

The sneak peek starts with a glimpse of the trio as teenagers, being banished from Salem. In the woods, they encounter a fabulous witch played by Waddingham, who puts them on the path of dark magic.'

"They were right to fear thee," she tells them, before bestowing them with their trusty spell book. "Magic has a way of uniting. Happy 16th birthday, child."

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres September 30 on Disney+.

Also talking to PEOPLE on the carpet Monday, Waddingham talked about Ted Lasso, a show she won an Emmy for in 2021 in the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category.

"It makes you feel like it's just icing on icing on icing," she said about the fan reaction to the show. "To have been so beautifully received and everyone thinks that Ted Lasso is like a hug, but we were hugged out of our minds last year and through the first year of the show and to be back here again and to be nominated as many times as we have been, it's insane."

The actress also shared her excitement to be spending the night with costars and fellow nominees. "It's just magic for all of us," she added. "We are so family that we all see this as a party that we all get to hang out together because we're usually in different scenes, and we don't get to see each other much, but now we're all here together looking pretty."

Brett Goldstein was nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for the second year in a row for playing the tough, yet sweet, Roy Kent.

"Holy fxxxing xxxx, this is fxxxing insane!" Goldstein wrote in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the timer, channeling his foul-mouthed character from the show. "For this to happen once is magic, but twice is a miracle. I'm so honored to be included on this list of legends including two of my special Greyhounds!"

"This is truly incredible. There has been so much love for this show and I feel unbelievably lucky to be a part of such a beautiful and talented team," he continued. "What a ride. I don't know what to say. I'm really trying to learn to swear less. Golly gee. Is that better? Ah, who the fxxx am I kidding, thank you to the Academy. This is fxxxing amazing."

Nick Mohammed also earned his second consecutive supporting actor in a comedy series nomination for his role as Nathan in the series. "I already feel so honored to be included on this list, but to be nominated alongside such friends/superstars as Brett Goldstein and Toheeb Jimoh is just the absolute dream. And how wonderful to see so much appreciation for the whole Ted Lasso family. Thank you TV Academy and Apple TV+!" he said in a statement.

Ted Lasso is in the running for a whopping 20 Emmy Awards on Monday.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.