All in the Family: Celebs Who Brought Kids, Parents and Siblings as Their Emmys Dates These stars and nominees had some of their biggest cheerleaders with them on Emmys night 01 of 07 Ben Stiller Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The nominee's daughter with wife Christine Taylor, Ella, accompanied him to Monday night's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. 02 of 07 Chris O'Donnell Getty Another dad-daughter date night! Presenter O'Donnell had daughter Maeve on his arm at the Emmys. 03 of 07 Bowen Yang Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty The SNL star told PEOPLE it was "incredibly important" to have his mom Meng with him at the Emmys. "She's seen me when," he said of his early working days. "Bowen's my best, best son," she added. "He works hard all the time and he got what he deserves. I'm very proud for him." 04 of 07 Zendaya claire_maree64/Instagram The second-time Emmy winner had a very special person cheering her on in the ballroom Monday night: her mom Claire Stoermer! Stoermer even shared a funny moment to her Instagram stories Tuesday morning, writing, "made my way to Z before they awarded her the Emmy and gave her the biggest hug and said... breathe!!! the man who tried to stop me said "where are your credentials?" i said "i'm zendaya's mom" and kept walking!! hahaha! i never name drop like that but i had to do it." 05 of 07 Judd Apatow FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO Who invited who? Director/producer Apatow and his daughter Maude, who stars on Euphoria, had a cute style moment on the red carpet at the HBO Emmys afterparty in West Hollywood on Monday night. 06 of 07 Tia Mowry Jerod Harris/Getty Sister ... brother? Sibs Tia and Tahj Mowry had a ball at the Netflix Emmys afterparty in L.A. 07 of 07 Michael Keaton Photo by PictureGroup for The Walt Disney Company/Shutterstock No, he's not related to Martin Short, but Emmy Award winner Keaton did hang with the Only Murders in the Building star and son Sean Douglas (center), his frequent awards show date, at the Walt Disney Company Emmys afterparty.