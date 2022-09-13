All in the Family: Celebs Who Brought Kids, Parents and Siblings as Their Emmys Dates

These stars and nominees had some of their biggest cheerleaders with them on Emmys night

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 13, 2022 02:18 PM
01 of 07

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The nominee's daughter with wife Christine Taylor, Ella, accompanied him to Monday night's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

02 of 07

Chris O'Donnell

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

Another dad-daughter date night! Presenter O'Donnell had daughter Maeve on his arm at the Emmys.

03 of 07

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang and his mother Meng arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty

The SNL star told PEOPLE it was "incredibly important" to have his mom Meng with him at the Emmys. "She's seen me when," he said of his early working days. "Bowen's my best, best son," she added. "He works hard all the time and he got what he deserves. I'm very proud for him."

04 of 07

Zendaya

Zendaya and her mom Claire Stoermer
claire_maree64/Instagram

The second-time Emmy winner had a very special person cheering her on in the ballroom Monday night: her mom Claire Stoermer! Stoermer even shared a funny moment to her Instagram stories Tuesday morning, writing, "made my way to Z before they awarded her the Emmy and gave her the biggest hug and said... breathe!!! the man who tried to stop me said "where are your credentials?" i said "i'm zendaya's mom" and kept walking!! hahaha! i never name drop like that but i had to do it."

05 of 07

Judd Apatow

Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Who invited who? Director/producer Apatow and his daughter Maude, who stars on Euphoria, had a cute style moment on the red carpet at the HBO Emmys afterparty in West Hollywood on Monday night.

06 of 07

Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry and Tahj Mowry attend Netflix 2022 Emmy Awards After Party at Milk Studios Los Angeles on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jerod Harris/Getty

Sister ... brother? Sibs Tia and Tahj Mowry had a ball at the Netflix Emmys afterparty in L.A.

07 of 07

Michael Keaton

Martin Short, Sean Douglas,Micheal Keaton
Photo by PictureGroup for The Walt Disney Company/Shutterstock

No, he's not related to Martin Short, but Emmy Award winner Keaton did hang with the Only Murders in the Building star and son Sean Douglas (center), his frequent awards show date, at the Walt Disney Company Emmys afterparty.

Related Articles
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
2022 Emmy Awards Afterparties Photos
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Chris O'Donnell Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Maeve, 14, at 2022 Emmy Awards: Photo
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell attend the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
The Most Fun Cast Reunions at the 2022 Emmys
Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 12 Sep 2022
Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!
Bowen Yang, Cher
Bowen Yang Says Cher Is His 'Dream' 'Saturday Night Live' Host — and He Already Has Sketch Ideas
Actor Leslie Mann (L) and director Judd Apatow attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, CaliforniaActor Leslie Mann (L) and director Judd Apatow attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's Relationship Timeline
Colman Domingo x Ketel One Credit: Ketel One Vodka
'Euphoria' Star Colman Domingo Says His Emmy Win Shows There Are 'No Limits'
Quinta Brunson; Jimmy Kimmel
Quinta Brunson Jokes She Might 'Punch' Jimmy Kimmel After His Emmys Stunt During Her Win Fell Flat
Emmy Awards best dressed
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys
Nicole Richie, Derek Blasberg, Kendall Jenner
All the Must-See Moments from New York Fashion Week
Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller during The Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation's 11th Annual "Grand Slam for Children" Fundraiser - Red Carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' When Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Cradles Baby Bump in Pink Sequin Dress at 2022 Emmys
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak Joke About Their 'Insanely Complicated' Relationship While Presenting at Emmys
StarTracks 9/6
Ryan Reynolds Does GMA, Plus Meghan & Harry, Joe & Sophie, Rachel Brosnahan and More
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm Hits a Premiere in West Hollywood, Plus George & Amal Clooney, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson and More