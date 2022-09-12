The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards

01 of 21 Chrissy Teigen & John Legend ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty The parents-to-be made it a date at the Emmys on Monday night before Legend performed his new song "Pieces" during the in memoriam segment.

02 of 21 Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani The pair brought the style to the red carpet on Monday night, as Nanjiani took on a faux guest bartending gig.

03 of 21 Mark Hampton & Christina Ricci The outstanding supporting actress in a drama series nominee (for Yellowjackets) and her husband looked too cool for school.

04 of 21 Patricia Arquette & Eric White White was on hand to support girlfriend Arquette, who was up for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Severance.

05 of 21 Mark Foster & Julia Garner Foster escorted wife Garner, who won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Ozark.

06 of 21 Kenneth Lonergan & J. Smith-Cameron Director Lonergan and Smith-Cameron, up for best supporting actress in a drama for Succession, were black-tie beautiful.

07 of 21 Emma Wall & Jeremy Strong Another of the night's nominees, outstanding lead actor in a drama series actor (for Succession) Strong was accompanied by wife Wall.

08 of 21 Lauren Miller & Seth Rogen The pair were giving icy cool vibes with her silver dress and his bleached blond hair, a departure from his Emmy-nominated part in Pam & Tommy.

09 of 21 Lauren Deleo & Jake Lacy Deleo was on hand to support her husband, up for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for The White Lotus.

10 of 21 Jason Ritter & Melanie Lynskey Trae Patton/NBC via Getty The outstanding lead actress in a drama nominee (Yellowjackets) had her devoted husband at her side.

11 of 21 Alexandra Daddario & Andrew Form The newlyweds were all smiles, perhaps because Daddario was up for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for The White Lotus.

12 of 21 Peter Sarsgaard & Maggie Gyllenhaal Getty Sarsgaard, nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, had wife Gyllenhaal as his date for the night.

13 of 21 Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino Getty The producing partners, creators of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, could've been on their way to New York Fashion Week.

14 of 21 Marian Wang & Vladimir Duthiers Momodu Mansaray/Getty The producer and her CBS News correspondent husband — who are expecting their first child! — stood out in bright hues.

15 of 21 Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Paulson, an eight-time nominee, kept close to love Taylor.

16 of 21 Thomas Sadoski & Amanda Seyfried Frazer Harrison/Getty Inside the show, Sadoski gave his wife a big kiss after she won outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for The Dropout.

17 of 21 Caitlin Mehner & Danny Strong Rob Latour/Shutterstock The longtime loves got all dressed up for their Monday night out.

18 of 21 Robyn Peterman & Steve Zahn Another The White Lotus nominee, Zahn was accompanied by his wife, author Peterman.

19 of 21 Mare Winningham & Anthony Edwards Frazer Harrison/Getty Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie nominee Winningham (Dopesick) had husband Edwards on her arm.

20 of 21 Jason Ralph & Rachel Brosnahan Rob Latour/Shutterstock The stars are now both on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for which Brosnahan was again nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.