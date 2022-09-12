The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards

These pairs already won!

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Published on September 12, 2022 10:19 PM
01 of 21

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

The parents-to-be made it a date at the Emmys on Monday night before Legend performed his new song "Pieces" during the in memoriam segment.

02 of 21

Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals

The pair brought the style to the red carpet on Monday night, as Nanjiani took on a faux guest bartending gig.

03 of 21

Mark Hampton & Christina Ricci

emmys couples gallery

The outstanding supporting actress in a drama series nominee (for Yellowjackets) and her husband looked too cool for school.

04 of 21

Patricia Arquette & Eric White

emmys couples gallery

White was on hand to support girlfriend Arquette, who was up for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Severance.

05 of 21

Mark Foster & Julia Garner

emmys couples gallery

Foster escorted wife Garner, who won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Ozark.

06 of 21

Kenneth Lonergan & J. Smith-Cameron

emmys couples gallery

Director Lonergan and Smith-Cameron, up for best supporting actress in a drama for Succession, were black-tie beautiful.

07 of 21

Emma Wall & Jeremy Strong

emmys couples gallery

Another of the night's nominees, outstanding lead actor in a drama series actor (for Succession) Strong was accompanied by wife Wall.

08 of 21

Lauren Miller & Seth Rogen

emmys couples gallery

The pair were giving icy cool vibes with her silver dress and his bleached blond hair, a departure from his Emmy-nominated part in Pam & Tommy.

09 of 21

Lauren Deleo & Jake Lacy

emmys couples gallery

Deleo was on hand to support her husband, up for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for The White Lotus.

10 of 21

Jason Ritter & Melanie Lynskey

Pictured: (l-r) Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey arrive to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

The outstanding lead actress in a drama nominee (Yellowjackets) had her devoted husband at her side.

11 of 21

Alexandra Daddario & Andrew Form

emmys couples gallery

The newlyweds were all smiles, perhaps because Daddario was up for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for The White Lotus.

12 of 21

Peter Sarsgaard & Maggie Gyllenhaal

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

Sarsgaard, nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, had wife Gyllenhaal as his date for the night.

13 of 21

Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Getty

The producing partners, creators of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, could've been on their way to New York Fashion Week.

14 of 21

Marian Wang & Vladimir Duthiers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Marian Wang and Vladimir Duthiers attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Momodu Mansaray/Getty

The producer and her CBS News correspondent husband — who are expecting their first child! — stood out in bright hues.

15 of 21

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

Paulson, an eight-time nominee, kept close to love Taylor.

16 of 21

Thomas Sadoski & Amanda Seyfried

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Inside the show, Sadoski gave his wife a big kiss after she won outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for The Dropout.

17 of 21

Caitlin Mehner & Danny Strong

74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The longtime loves got all dressed up for their Monday night out.

18 of 21

Robyn Peterman & Steve Zahn

Steve Zahn

Another The White Lotus nominee, Zahn was accompanied by his wife, author Peterman.

19 of 21

Mare Winningham & Anthony Edwards

Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards attend the 74th Primetime Emmys
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie nominee Winningham (Dopesick) had husband Edwards on her arm.

20 of 21

Jason Ralph & Rachel Brosnahan

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE (13385927ct) Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The stars are now both on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for which Brosnahan was again nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

21 of 21

Tom Pelphrey & Kaley Cuoco

_Tom-Pelphrey-and-Kaley-Cuoco--emmy-couples-gallery-52-12092022
Chris Delmas/AFP

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series nominee Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) was accompanied by new boyfriend, Pelphrey.

