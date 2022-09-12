Entertainment TV The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards These pairs already won! By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 10:19 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 21 Chrissy Teigen & John Legend ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty The parents-to-be made it a date at the Emmys on Monday night before Legend performed his new song "Pieces" during the in memoriam segment. 02 of 21 Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani The pair brought the style to the red carpet on Monday night, as Nanjiani took on a faux guest bartending gig. 03 of 21 Mark Hampton & Christina Ricci The outstanding supporting actress in a drama series nominee (for Yellowjackets) and her husband looked too cool for school. 04 of 21 Patricia Arquette & Eric White White was on hand to support girlfriend Arquette, who was up for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Severance. 05 of 21 Mark Foster & Julia Garner Foster escorted wife Garner, who won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Ozark. 06 of 21 Kenneth Lonergan & J. Smith-Cameron Director Lonergan and Smith-Cameron, up for best supporting actress in a drama for Succession, were black-tie beautiful. 07 of 21 Emma Wall & Jeremy Strong Another of the night's nominees, outstanding lead actor in a drama series actor (for Succession) Strong was accompanied by wife Wall. 08 of 21 Lauren Miller & Seth Rogen The pair were giving icy cool vibes with her silver dress and his bleached blond hair, a departure from his Emmy-nominated part in Pam & Tommy. 09 of 21 Lauren Deleo & Jake Lacy Deleo was on hand to support her husband, up for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for The White Lotus. 10 of 21 Jason Ritter & Melanie Lynskey Trae Patton/NBC via Getty The outstanding lead actress in a drama nominee (Yellowjackets) had her devoted husband at her side. 11 of 21 Alexandra Daddario & Andrew Form The newlyweds were all smiles, perhaps because Daddario was up for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for The White Lotus. 12 of 21 Peter Sarsgaard & Maggie Gyllenhaal Getty Sarsgaard, nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, had wife Gyllenhaal as his date for the night. 13 of 21 Amy Sherman-Palladino & Daniel Palladino Getty The producing partners, creators of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, could've been on their way to New York Fashion Week. 14 of 21 Marian Wang & Vladimir Duthiers Momodu Mansaray/Getty The producer and her CBS News correspondent husband — who are expecting their first child! — stood out in bright hues. 15 of 21 Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Paulson, an eight-time nominee, kept close to love Taylor. 16 of 21 Thomas Sadoski & Amanda Seyfried Frazer Harrison/Getty Inside the show, Sadoski gave his wife a big kiss after she won outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for The Dropout. 17 of 21 Caitlin Mehner & Danny Strong Rob Latour/Shutterstock The longtime loves got all dressed up for their Monday night out. 18 of 21 Robyn Peterman & Steve Zahn Another The White Lotus nominee, Zahn was accompanied by his wife, author Peterman. 19 of 21 Mare Winningham & Anthony Edwards Frazer Harrison/Getty Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie nominee Winningham (Dopesick) had husband Edwards on her arm. 20 of 21 Jason Ralph & Rachel Brosnahan Rob Latour/Shutterstock The stars are now both on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for which Brosnahan was again nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. 21 of 21 Tom Pelphrey & Kaley Cuoco Chris Delmas/AFP Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series nominee Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) was accompanied by new boyfriend, Pelphrey.