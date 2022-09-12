Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 07:15 PM
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' When Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton; Barack Obama. Photo: getty (2)

Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama.

On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met.

"When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's gonna be, hi, bye — he's gonna be like, 'Yeah, on to the next.'" she recalled. "And he said, 'I really like you in Friday Night Lights.'"

She continued, "And I just about hit the floor. That's it. Forget it. ... So yeah, that was a big moment."

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Connie Britton. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Britton previously talked about the memorable encounter last month during an appearance on The Late Late Show, noting how she felt "really excited" before coming face-to-face with the former president.

Despite her excitement, Britton said she was committed to not saying anything.

"He goes, 'I really like you in FNL.' That's Friday Night Lights, for those of you who don't know," she explained. "And I freaked out! I was like, 'Barack Obama knows what Friday Night Lights is?!'"

RELATED VIDEO: Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their "Delicious" Nominations

Ahead of Emmys night, Britton — who is up for supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role in The White Lotus, alongside costars Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney — chatted with PEOPLE about playing self-centered mom and CEO Nicole Mossbacher.

"It was a great opportunity to be able to look long and hard at what it is to be a white woman who has a sense of privilege and a sense of entitlement and the blinders that she puts in place to protect those values for herself," the actress said.

Britton added in her conversation with PEOPLE that she still couldn't believe the show received as much recognition as it did.

"I've never been a part of something that got 20 Emmy nominations and it feels so right and I'm so happy about it," she said. "I think it really honors the unusual experience that we all had, and the deep collaboration that we all had."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Connie Britton photograhed on location in Los Angeles, CA, on August 3, 2022.
Connie Britton Laughs About Her First Paid Acting Gig: Getting Stabbed at Murder Mystery Dinners
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
2022 Emmy Awards Winners List (Updating)
Jennifer Coolidge
Emmy Nominee Jennifer Coolidge Reveals a Friend Said She'd Be 'out of Her Mind' to Pass on 'White Lotus'
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Elle Fanning Is 'Proud' to Wear Dress by 'The Great' Costume Designer to 2022 Emmy Awards
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy Nomination: 'Thank God I Didn't Give Up on Me'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Season: 44 -- Pictured: Kenan Thompson -- (Photo by: NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews)
Emmy Awards Host Kenan Thompson Is Angling for 16 Outfit Changes
69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017
Veteran Emmy Nominees Who Have Never Won: Could 2022 Be Their Year?
John Stewart 2012 Emmy Awards
Flashback! See 12 of This Year's Emmy Nominees Who Were Also Up for Awards 10 Years Ago
Sydney Sweeney attends the pink carpet during the 5th Canneseries Festival - Day One on April 01, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out After Family Photo Becomes 'Absurd Political Statement'
Quinta Brunson photographer at Smashbox Studios in Los Angeles, CA, on July 30, 2022.
PEOPLE's Emmys Portfolio 2022
27th Critics’ Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA – 13 Mar 2022
Nicole Byer Says a Casting Director Asked Her to 'Be Blacker' During an Audition
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
'Succession' , 'Ted Lasso' , 'The White Lotus' Dominate 2022 Emmy Nominations: See the Full List
Sydney Sweeney poses with her 'Madame Figaro Rising Star Award' during the opening ceremony during the 5th Canneseries Festival on April 01, 2022 in Cannes, France
Sydney Sweeney Says She 'Wasn't Expecting This' as She Earns 2 First-Time Emmy Noms: 'I'm Excited'
Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson to Host 74th Annual Emmy Awards: 'Ridiculously Exciting'
Barack Obama (C) speaks at an event at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow on November 8, 2021, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. - The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries.
Barack Obama Reveals His 2022 Summer Playlist: Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Dr. John and More
Alexandra Daddario Wedding Photos from VOGUE: credit: Storm Santos
Alexandra Daddario Shares How Meghan Markle Inspired Her Wedding Look: 'I'm Obsessed with Her'