Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama.

On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met.

"When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's gonna be, hi, bye — he's gonna be like, 'Yeah, on to the next.'" she recalled. "And he said, 'I really like you in Friday Night Lights.'"

She continued, "And I just about hit the floor. That's it. Forget it. ... So yeah, that was a big moment."

Britton previously talked about the memorable encounter last month during an appearance on The Late Late Show, noting how she felt "really excited" before coming face-to-face with the former president.

Despite her excitement, Britton said she was committed to not saying anything.

"He goes, 'I really like you in FNL.' That's Friday Night Lights, for those of you who don't know," she explained. "And I freaked out! I was like, 'Barack Obama knows what Friday Night Lights is?!'"

Ahead of Emmys night, Britton — who is up for supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role in The White Lotus, alongside costars Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney — chatted with PEOPLE about playing self-centered mom and CEO Nicole Mossbacher.

"It was a great opportunity to be able to look long and hard at what it is to be a white woman who has a sense of privilege and a sense of entitlement and the blinders that she puts in place to protect those values for herself," the actress said.

Britton added in her conversation with PEOPLE that she still couldn't believe the show received as much recognition as it did.

"I've never been a part of something that got 20 Emmy nominations and it feels so right and I'm so happy about it," she said. "I think it really honors the unusual experience that we all had, and the deep collaboration that we all had."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.