Bowen Yang Says Cher Is His 'Dream' 'Saturday Night Live' Host — and He Already Has Sketch Ideas

Bowen Yang wants Cher to take the stage at Studio 8H.

While walking the red carpet of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the nominated actor, 31, chatted with Laverne Cox for the E! Live from the Red Carpet special, where he revealed that the music icon is his "dream" host for Saturday Night Live.

When asked by Cox, 50, to pitch some sketches to Cher, 76, in an effort to entice her to host the late-night comedy sketch series, the comedian responded, "We could be like the custodians on the battleship for the '[If I Could] Turn Back Time' music video. I don't know, that just came to me."

Yang then added that Cher could "be a friend of the iceberg," referencing a hilarious SNL character he popularized on the NBC variety show's Weekend Update segment. "She can be a volcano. She can be an Icelandic volcano," he teased. 'I'm sure she has a great Icelandic accent."

"I'm just kinda of spitballing, I would do anything with her," Yang continued.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

When Cox then asked Yang if he would be open to doing a "revival of the Sonny and Cher Show" with "one of the iconic Bob Mackie dresses from the '70s," the SNL star said he was open to the idea.

"Yeah, I would play Bob Mackie. I would love to play Bob Mackie," he said. "I would just help her with her [dress] trains, and [I] would love that."

Cox then turned her attention to the camera before her, where she called Cher out directly, as Yang chimed in with a passionate plea.

"Call me," he said, before adding, "Call Lorne [Michaels]," referring to the mastermind creator behind SNL. "Lorne would pick up the phone for her, specifically," he continued. "He would love it if she hosted."

Yang — who was nominated for an Emmy in 2019 for outstanding writing for a variety series, and then in 2021 for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series — is nominated this year again.

The star is currently nominated in this year's outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series alongside Anthony Carrigan (Barry), Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), Henry Winkler (Barry), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary).

"I've been telling people it's a clerical error," Yang joked to Cox during the E! Live from the Red Carpet special.

"But no, I'm so proud to be a part of the show and represent it. I'm here with Kate [McKinnon], and it's nice to celebrate her tenure on the show," he continued. "I'm just happy to be here."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.