01 of 10 Oprah Opened the Show Myung J. Chun/getty The Queen of Television herself was on hand to present the night's first award, outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie. When Michael Keaton won for Dopesick, he joked to Winfrey, "You got about 90 of these don't you?"

02 of 10 Kenan Thompson Brought the Laughs After leading an opening that featured dance numbers to some of TV's most recognizable theme songs, host Thompson returned a few minutes later to deliver a monologue that went after some of the night's stars (and Leonardo DiCaprio!) and even TV itself. "Tonight we celebrate the hundreds and hundreds of shows that were produced this year ... then we give awards to about five of them," he quipped.

03 of 10 Sheryl Lee Ralph Sang Her Beautiful Speech Getty Abbott Elementary's Ralph became just the second Black woman to score an Emmy in the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category (after Jackée Harry, who won for 227 in 1987). And in accepting her award, she burst into song, singing a verse from jazz singer Dianne Reeves' 1993 song "Endangered Species."

04 of 10 The 'Only Murders' Cast Reunited Chris Haston/NBC Though they didn't take home any of the night's big awards, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short came together to present outstanding variety talk series, bringing their hilarious dynamic with them. "You know what I love about working with these guys?" Gomez joked. "No paparazzi, ever."

05 of 10 Jennifer Coolidge Danced Her Way Off Stage Kevin Mazur/WireImage As The White Lotus star Coolidge — winner for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie — gave her acceptance speech, the clock ran down, so she scored herself a few more laughs as she danced her way through the exit music, "Hit the Road Jack."

06 of 10 Lizzo Won an Emmy PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/getty She's halfway to an EGOT! Lizzo picked up her first Emmy for outstanding competition program for Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. In a heartfelt acceptance speech, she told the crowd, "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, 'You are gonna see that person but b—, it's gonna have to be you.' "

07 of 10 Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Poked Fun at Their Relationship Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak. Chris Haston/NBC via Getty The longtime besties and former The Office costars presented the award for writing for a limited or anthology series or movie, and while joking about the short length of limited series compared to their 22-episode sitcom seasons, joked about their 'are-they-or-aren't-they' status, too. "And that show, that would take up your whole life. No time for other projects," Novak said before Kaling added while looking at him, "No time for a social life. You had no choice but to form insanely complicated relationships with your costars."

08 of 10 Kenan and Kel Reunited NBC Together again! As host Kenan Thompson engaged with Kumail Nanjiani and Jason Sudeikis in a bit about the ballroom bar, an unlikely patron popped up: Thompson's longtime friend and Nickelodeon collaborator, Kel Mitchell.

09 of 10 Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler Almost Gave the Fans What They Wanted Chris Haston/NBC via Getty After a faux chase through the streets of N.Y.C. to stop a thief who stole an Emmy Award, Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni went in for a kiss — only to fake out fans and present the outstanding lead actory in a comedy series award instead.