The Best Moments of the 2022 Emmy Awards

Lizzo's speech! Sheryl Lee Ralph's major moment! A Kenan & Kel reunion! All the best moments from TV's big night

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 11:26 PM
01 of 10

Oprah Opened the Show

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12, 2022 - Oprah Winfrey on stage the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022 (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Myung J. Chun/getty

The Queen of Television herself was on hand to present the night's first award, outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie. When Michael Keaton won for Dopesick, he joked to Winfrey, "You got about 90 of these don't you?"

02 of 10

Kenan Thompson Brought the Laughs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Host Kenan Thompson performs onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

After leading an opening that featured dance numbers to some of TV's most recognizable theme songs, host Thompson returned a few minutes later to deliver a monologue that went after some of the night's stars (and Leonardo DiCaprio!) and even TV itself.

"Tonight we celebrate the hundreds and hundreds of shows that were produced this year ... then we give awards to about five of them," he quipped.

03 of 10

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sang Her Beautiful Speech

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Getty

Abbott Elementary's Ralph became just the second Black woman to score an Emmy in the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category (after Jackée Harry, who won for 227 in 1987). And in accepting her award, she burst into song, singing a verse from jazz singer Dianne Reeves' 1993 song "Endangered Species."

04 of 10

The 'Only Murders' Cast Reunited

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images)
Chris Haston/NBC

Though they didn't take home any of the night's big awards, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short came together to present outstanding variety talk series, bringing their hilarious dynamic with them. "You know what I love about working with these guys?" Gomez joked. "No paparazzi, ever."

05 of 10

Jennifer Coolidge Danced Her Way Off Stage

Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award for ‘The White Lotus’ onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

As The White Lotus star Coolidge — winner for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie — gave her acceptance speech, the clock ran down, so she scored herself a few more laughs as she danced her way through the exit music, "Hit the Road Jack."

06 of 10

Lizzo Won an Emmy

US singer-songwriter Lizzo (R) accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Program for "Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/getty

She's halfway to an EGOT! Lizzo picked up her first Emmy for outstanding competition program for Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. In a heartfelt acceptance speech, she told the crowd, "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, 'You are gonna see that person but b—, it's gonna have to be you.' "

07 of 10

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak Poked Fun at Their Relationship

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak. Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

The longtime besties and former The Office costars presented the award for writing for a limited or anthology series or movie, and while joking about the short length of limited series compared to their 22-episode sitcom seasons, joked about their 'are-they-or-aren't-they' status, too.

"And that show, that would take up your whole life. No time for other projects," Novak said before Kaling added while looking at him, "No time for a social life. You had no choice but to form insanely complicated relationships with your costars."

08 of 10

Kenan and Kel Reunited

Kenan and Kel Emmys reunion
NBC

Together again! As host Kenan Thompson engaged with Kumail Nanjiani and Jason Sudeikis in a bit about the ballroom bar, an unlikely patron popped up: Thompson's longtime friend and Nickelodeon collaborator, Kel Mitchell.

09 of 10

Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler Almost Gave the Fans What They Wanted

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

After a faux chase through the streets of N.Y.C. to stop a thief who stole an Emmy Award, Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni went in for a kiss — only to fake out fans and present the outstanding lead actory in a comedy series award instead.

10 of 10

Selma Blair Made a Triumphant Appearance

Selma Blair speaks on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

The actress — who has been open about the ups and downs she faces daily with multiple sclerosis — received a standing ovation as she came out to present the night's biggest award, outstanding drama series.

Related Articles
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for ‘Abbott Elementary’ onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
What Song Did Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing at the Emmys After Her Win? All About 'Endangered Species'
US actress Jennifer Coolidge accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'White Lotus' ' Jennifer Coolidge Dances Through Play-Off Music in 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Emmys Speech
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
'Abbott Elementary' Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Stops Emmys in Song After Historic Win: 'My Voice Belongs'
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak speak on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak Joke About Their 'Insanely Complicated' Relationship While Presenting at Emmys
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: See the Winners!
US director and writer Mike White accepts the award for Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Anthology Series Or Movie for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
'The White Lotus' Takes Home 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Host Kenan Thompson performs onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kenan Thompson Beyoncé-fies TV Themes — and Sneaks in a Leonardo DiCaprio Joke — in Emmys Kick-Off
Murray Bartlett accepts Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "The White Lotus" onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
The 'White Lotus' 's Murray Bartlett Thanks Partner for Being 'My Sanctuary' in Emmys Speech
John Stewart 2012 Emmy Awards
Flashback! See 12 of This Year's Emmy Nominees Who Were Also Up for Awards 10 Years Ago
69th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2017
Veteran Emmy Nominees Who Have Never Won: Could 2022 Be Their Year?
US actress Geena Davis accepts the Governors Award on behalf of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.
Geena Davis Gives Special Shout-Out to Lizzo While Accepting Governors Award at 2022 Emmys
Emmy Awards best dressed
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys
Michael Keaton
'Dopesick' Emmy Winner Michael Keaton Thanks His Family 'for Never Making Me Feel Foolish'
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Emmy Nomination: 'Thank God I Didn't Give Up on Me'
Zendaya accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for "Euphoria" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Zendaya Thanks 'Euphoria' Fans for Sharing Their Stories in Emmys Speech: 'I Carry Them with Me'