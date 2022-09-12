Amanda Seyfried Thanks Her Family (and Her Dog!) in Emmys Acceptance Speech for 'The Dropout'

The Television Academy named The Dropout's Amanda Seyfried their most outstanding leading lady in a limited series or movie at Monday night's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Toni Collette (The Staircase), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), and Margaret Qualley (Maid) were among this year's nominees.

Seyfried, 36, accepted the award from presenters Chris O'Donnell and Shemar Moore before calling her first Emmy win "a really nice feeling."

"Thanks Television Academy, and thanks for recognizing me among these amazing actors," Seyfried said on stage before thanking The Dropout creator Liz Meriweather, as well as executive producer Michael Showalter.

"It was really hard but it was the best time of my life," Seyfried said. "Of course [thank you to] my agents of 16 years, Abby Bluestone, Scott, Morrie, Gary."

"And last but not least, [thank you to] my family," Seyfried continued, addressing her two young children with husband Thomas Sadoski. "Hi, bubs, you gotta go to bed now, but thanks!"

"Thank you to my family, my mom, my husband my dad and my kids, and my dog, Finn," she added. "Thanks so much."

The 2022 nominees were entirely marked by real-life inspirations.

Collette, 49, played Kathleen Peterson, whose death in 2001 sparked a scandalous murder investigation and the imprisonment of her husband Michael Peterson.

Garner, 28, portrayed fake heiress Anna Delvey spanned from Soho to Morocco and, eventually, Riker's Island as she rubbed elbows — and crossed swords — with some of New York City's most prominent and wealthy denizens.

Seyfried, 36, also embodied a charismatic woman whose dreams led to incarceration as she raised millions of dollars in venture capital on the promise of a game-changing medical technology that didn't really exist.

James, 33, acted opposite Sebastian Stan (who also earned a 2022 Emmy nomination) as the title couple in Hulu's dramatization of the real-life whirlwind romance between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee as they confronted the theft and distribution of a sex tape.

Qualley, 27, received acclaim for portrayal the title role in the 2021 drama inspired by Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive. The Netflix series chronicles a woman's escape from an abusive relationship as she takes a job cleaning houses in order to support her daughter.

And Paulson, 47, played infamous political figure Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded conversations with friend Monica Lewinsky about her late-'90s affair with then-President Bill Clinton. Ryan Murphy's dramatization of the investigation depicted the unraveling of the friendship — and civility in Washington, D.C. — in the lead-up to Clinton's impeachment.

In 2022, The White Lotus tied its fellow HBO series Succession for most-nominated television shows were. Succession scored nominations in the drama categories, and The White Lotus netted numerous nominations for its ensemble cast in the limited series or movie outstanding supporting categories.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are being broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater in ‎Los Angeles.