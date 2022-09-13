2022 Emmy Awards Afterparties Photos

Kaley! Zendaya! Lizzo! The night's big names kept the party going into the wee hours

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

and Jill Steadman
Published on September 13, 2022 09:10 AM
01 of 18

Henry Winkler & Molly Shannon

Henry Winkler and Molly Shannon attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO MAX

at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

02 of 18

Maude Apatow & Judd Apatow

Maude Apatow and Judd Apatow attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

03 of 18

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the 2022 HBO Emmy's Party
David Livingston/Getty Images

at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

04 of 18

Jeremy Strong, Casey Bloys, Matthew Macfadyen & Nicholas Braun

Jeremy Strong, Casey Bloys, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO MAX

at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

05 of 18

Tom Pelphrey & Kaley Cuoco

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO MAX

at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

06 of 18

Lizzo

74th Primetime Emmys - show
Lizzo. Phil Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

at the 74th Primetime Emmys Governor's Gala at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

07 of 18

Julia Garner & Jason Bateman

Julia Garner and Jason Bateman attend Netflix 2022 Emmy Awards After Party
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

at the Netflix 2022 Emmy Awards Afterparty, with Casamigos, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

08 of 18

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton (L), winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, and guest attend the 74th Primetime Emmys Governor's Gala
Phil Faraone/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

at the 74th Primetime Emmys Governor's Gala at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

09 of 18

Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson attend HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

10 of 18

Larry David

Larry David attends HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO MAX

at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

11 of 18

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

12 of 18

Tan France

Tan France attends Netflix 2022 Emmy Awards After Party
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

at the Netflix 2022 Emmy Awards Afterparty, with Casamigos, at Milk Studios Los Angeles.

13 of 18

Murray Bartlett

Murray Bartlett attends HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/HBO MAX

at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

14 of 18

Issa Rae

Issa Rae attends HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

15 of 18

Ashley Nicole Black

Ashley Nicole Black attends the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

at the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles.

16 of 18

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

17 of 18

Brian Cox & Nicole Ansari-Cox

Brian Cox, Nicole Ansari-Cox HBO and HBO Max Post Emmys Reception
CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

at the HBO/HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

18 of 18

Kal Penn

Kal Penn attends the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

at the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles.