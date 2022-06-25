Jennifer Aniston Honors Her Dad John Aniston as He Earns Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Award

John Aniston has portrayed Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for 37 years

Jennifer Aniston virtually honored her father, John Aniston, at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.

John, 88, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's ceremony for his 37-year portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives.

Suzanne Rogers, John's Days of Our Lives costar, introduced the award before a video of Jennifer played on the screen at the ceremony. In the clip, Jennifer praised her father's illustrious career.

"This is truly a special moment for me," Jennifer, 53, said. "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

"John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century," Jennifer continued, before listing her father's lengthy list of credits.

The actress said her father worked on all these projects "all while simultaneously appearing in every soap opera imaginable. You name it, I'm sure he's been on it."

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she concluded. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

Though John was unable to be there in person, he received a massive round of applause from the crowd for his iconic career.

Even before his daughter's Friends fame, John shared what he found remarkable about her acting.

"Jennifer is a natural talent," John told E! News in 1990. "There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can't learn. The comic instinct that she has in unerring. That's her greatest asset."

The actress went on to win a 2002 Emmy Award amid her 10-year run playing Rachel Green on the NBC Must-See TV sitcom.

The Anistons' onstage display of admiration was a sweet moment for the father and daughter whose relationship has at times been tumultuous.

In 2019, she paid homage to her "papa" with a sepia-tinted photo of herself as a child snuggling up to him and wrapping her arms around his neck.

In a later snap, the older Anistons smiled as Jennifer leaned on her dad's shoulder.