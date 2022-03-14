Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Wins at Critics Choice Awards, Calls Fellow Nominees 'Titans of Women'

Hannah Waddingham won for best supporting actress in a comedy series, for which Hannah Einbinder, Kristin Chenoweth, Molly Shannon, Cecily Strong and Josie Totah were also nominated

Hannah Waddingham scored a major goal!

The actress won best supporting actress in a comedy series on Sunday evening at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm massively unprepared," Waddingham joked while accepting the honor in London. "I didn't think this was going to come around to me again. Critics Choice Association — I'm not going to cry, I'm not going to cry — thank you so much for recognizing me among the effing titans of women. My God, Molly Shannon. Molly Shannon! Kristin Chenoweth. Hello, hello over there! Thank you so much. Warner Brothers. Honestly, I can't ... I know I keep saying this has changed my life."

2022 Credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

The British star also shouted out one of the Apple TV+ series' writers: "And to Jane Becker, one of the writers on Ted Lasso, I need you to know her name," Waddingham said. "She's responsible for our funeral episode and thank you for sharing your grief with me and for me to make right with it. Thank you so, so much."

Waddingham's win came right after her costar Brett Goldstein nabbed the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Ted Lasso follows college-level American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he's tapped to lead fictional English Premier League team AFC Richmond, without prior experience working in soccer. Waddingham, 47, plays his boss Rebecca Welton.

For her role as Rebecca, Waddingham has previously won an Emmy Award and Critics' Choice Television Award for best supporting actress in a comedy series in 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: Juno Temple Says That She is "Eternally Grateful" That Jason Sudeikis Thought of Her for Ted Lasso Role

Speaking to PEOPLE about her character's arc in season 2, Waddingham previously said she loved that Rebecca still had some work to do to sort herself out after her personal and professional upheaval in the first season.

"I loved that when we join her, we find her in a place that is very, very different as a boss, because she wants to be there," she said. "But in terms of men, it's like she's having a teenage disaster period. And I love the fact that people are going to watch it and be like, 'Girl, what are you doing? Not him, you d---head.'"

Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso Credit: Apple TV

The actress also said she's trying to soak up all the love the show has received — both from critics and fans. "It is such a beautiful thing that Ted Lasso has brought into all our lives. You guys think that Ted Lasso is a beautiful thing that we brought into your life, but the reaction is just heavenly for us," she said. "When you do a show, you don't know what it's going to bring to your life. And this one has had a real seismic change to our lives."