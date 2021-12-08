Sarah Hyland's Fiancé Wells Adams Adorably Hypes Her on 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Sarah Hyland's fiancé Wells Adams is right there to give her a boost on the red carpet.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 37, took photos of and cheered on his Modern Family actress fiancée, 31, at the 2021 People's Choice Awards Tuesday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hyland debuted a new hairdo at the event, teasing it earlier on Monday writing on her Instagram Story, "I did a thing today.... You'll all see tomorrow at the @peopleschoice awards," adding haircut emojis.

The couple got engaged in July 2019 and have been forced to delay their wedding multiple times because of the pandemic.

Speaking with Laverne Cox for E!'s live coverage from the red carpet, Hyland gave an update on their wedding planning, joking they might just elope at this point: "We've had like 5,000 dates now, and I just am like, 'Let's just go somewhere and do it by ourselves!' I don't know."

In August, Adams gave an update on where things stand, telling PEOPLE that he and Hyland are aiming to tie the knot next year.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen," he said at the time. "So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"

2021 Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

He continued, "We're going to do it all over again, we're going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we're going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we're going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we're going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff."

RELATED VIDEO: Wells Adams On Sliding into Sarah Hyland DM's to Now Attending Modern Family's Wrap Party with Her

Adams added that Hyland "got robbed of all that kind of fun stuff that you get to do as a new bride, so I think we're going to try to hit reset and do it all again."

In October, the pair celebrated 4 years together and Hyland shared a trio of photos to Instagram in honor of the anniversary.