Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Hug in Matching Pink Coats at 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb hosted the 2021 broadcast together Thursday morning from New York City, along with Al Roker and more Today co-hosts

Behind the scenes of the 2021 NBC broadcast from New York City, the two Today co-hosts smiled together as they introduced performers and helmed the event. In matching pink coats, Kotb, 57, hugged Guthrie in a photo, which the latter captioned on Instagram, "Let's have a parade!!!!!"

Then, sharing a selfie featuring Kotb, Guthrie, 49, wrote that it was "Go time!!!" as they kicked off the parade.

Their co-host for the 95th annual celebration, Al Roker, shared photos on Instagram too, writing about the return to the in-person element with the crowds amid the pandemic. "So happy to see the signs of #normalcy with the balloons and floats of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade," he wrote.

Following Macy's decision last year to nix live spectators and reduce the size of the parade due to the COVID pandemic, the company recently announced its annual festivities will resume in a bigger and better way.

"It's back, and we're excited to bring it back to the streets of New York City in its full form, in the way that audiences have grown to know and love us," said parade executive producer Will Coss in a statement. "It's going to be a celebration of spectacle, a celebration of performance, a celebration of culture, a celebration of love. It's going to be a really exciting day, and we're really just elated to have the opportunity to bring it back in its true form."