Emmy Awards 2021: Watch PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Red Carpet Livestream
This year's Emmy Awards will bring together the biggest names in television for one special night
It's time for the Emmy Awards and PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly is bringing the red carpet straight to you.
Tune in on Sunday, Sept. 19, to watch PEOPLE (the TV show) New York correspondent Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein as they celebrate the best in television ahead of the Emmys.
Parsons and Rubenstein will be interviewing nominees and guests as they arrive on the red carpet and offering commentary –- you won't want to miss this insider view of television's biggest night!
PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Emmy Awards 2021 will stream on People.com, EW.com, PEOPLE's Youtube, EW's YouTube, PEOPLE and EW's Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as PeopleTV starting at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Sunday. You can also watch the livestream above.
The 73rd annual Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 19, on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.