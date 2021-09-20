Tobias Menzies Wins Supporting Actor Emmy for Prince Philip Portrayal on The Crown

Michael K. Williams, Bradley Whitford, O-T Fagbenle, John Lithgow, Chris Sullivan, Giancarlo Esposito and Max Minghella were also nominated in the category at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Tobias Menzies is an Emmy winner!

Menzies, 47, took home the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night for his role as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Netflix's The Crown.

Menzies was not present for the award show, so presenter Kerry Washington accepted the honor on his behalf.

Menzies played Prince Philip opposite Olivia Colman's take on Queen Elizabeth II. He also starred alongside Josh O'Connor as their son Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Colman, O'Connor and Corrin were also all nominated for their respective roles in the series.

Last October, Menzies noted the similarities between Philip and Diana in an interview with PEOPLE.

"I guess there are some similarities in that, you know, it's another outsider, a position that he obviously has been in. Maybe he has some kind of appreciation for the challenges that she's going through," he said ahead of season 4's premiere.

Michael K. Williams, Bradley Whitford, O-T Fagbenle, John Lithgow, Chris Sullivan, Giancarlo Esposito and Max Minghella were all nominated alongside Menzies.

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.