'Orphan Girl Chess Drama' Queen's Gambit Wins Outstanding Limited Series at 2021 Emmy Awards

The Queen's Gambit beat out I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision for outstanding limited or anthology series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

One of everyone's favorite quarantine binges won big this weekend.

The Queen's Gambit took home the award for outstanding limited or anthology series on Sunday at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

The critically acclaimed miniseries beat out I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision for the award. The show's executive producer, William Horberg, accepted the award on behalf of the cast and crew.

"Congrats to the fellow nominees in this category, you know, amazing work this year," he said. "The one thing that no algorithm can predict, and no billion-dollar budget can manufacture, is word of mouth. This award is for the fans who told their friends, and who became fans, who told their friends: 'Dude, you got to watch the orphan girl chess drama.' "

He added, "Thank you to Netflix, you guys did the rarest thing of all these days, you took a chance on risky material and you trusted the filmmakers ... Anya Taylor-Joy, what can I say, you brought the sexy back to chess, and you inspired a whole generation of girls and young women to realize that patriarchy simply has no defense against our queens."

Following the big win, Taylor-Joy explained the shock on her face when Queen's Gambit was announced by presenter Angela Bassett.

"I haven't seen the footage, so I'm mildly embarrassed," Taylor-Joy told reporters in the Emmy Awards press room. "Really, Moses [Ingram] and I were freaking out that Angela Bassett was onstage. That's why we were grouped together like that. Then we were like, 'Oh my god. We won. How do we go up to Angela Bassett and be like, 'Hi, thank you so much'? We are all so overjoyed and overwhelmed."

Taylor-Joy served a beautiful performance as Elizabeth Harmon, an orphan in 1960s Lexington, Kentucky, who's soon discovered to be a chess prodigy. She struggles with drug and alcohol dependency as she rises through the ranks of the chess world.

Although the show was intended as a limited series, Taylor-Joy, 25, doesn't think all hope is lost for a potential second season of the acclaimed Netflix hit.

"It's so surreal and very wonderful that people want a second season, because we never thought about it, there was no discussion about it," she told Deadline in February. "That said, never say 'never' in Hollywood."

The Queen's Gambit received 18 Emmy nominations, including outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series for Taylor-Joy.

