Ted Lasso and 'Our Fearless Leader Jason Sudeikis' Win Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series

Better than biscuits! Ted Lasso brought many laughs to television and was honored with an Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series.

The series beat out black-ish, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, Cobra Kai, The Kominsky Method, PEN15 and Emily in Paris at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night and marked the show's seventh Emmy win, including acting victories for stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein.

"I'd most like to thank this amazing cast, crew writers, staff, my cocreators Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Ted Lasso himself, our fearless leader Jason Sudeikis," Bill Lawrence said while accepting the award on stage with the cast. "I am eternally grateful to be included in this but the biggest thank you from this group is to the people that watch. I really think I can speak for everybody here when I say we all know how lucky we are to do this for a living and we appreciate it. Tonight, thank you so much."

Ted Lasso — which earned a record-breaking 20 nominations this year — follows the titular character played by Sudeikis as he goes from being an American football coach to managing an English football (soccer) team. The goofy character is filled with motivational speeches and often attempts to get the approval from his boss Rebecca Welton (Waddingham) by gifting her biscuits in a signature pink box.

Sudeikis told reporters in the Emmy Awards press room that he and the cast would be celebrating after their big win, adding that some out-of-towners were staying at a hotel nearby. "A bunch of us got rooms there, too, so we will all go to our individual rooms with masks on and Zoom the hell out of each other," he said.

After Emmy nominations were revealed, Waddingham, 47, said in a statement, "I can't quite believe this is happening. I don't know what feels greater, to be recognized for my own work or all the joy I feel for my magnificent TED LASSO family to be nominated themselves. We are a real family and to share this with them is everything."

Phil Dunster and Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+ Credit: AppleTV+

Fellow Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed added in a statement, "Honoured, baffled and utterly thrilled to be nominated alongside these absolute giants and to represent Ted Lasso and everything it/he stands for."

Meanwhile, Goldstein said, "Holy f------- s---. What an incredible honor. Proper dream come true s---. Every part of this show has felt like magic to me. To have the privilege to work on it, to get to make something with this incredible team and now for us to be nominated as a team is just too lovely. Extra special thanks to Jason and Bill for inviting me to be part of this. What a thing…"

"As a cynical English guy I'm struggling to deal with all this wonderfulness. I'm not crying, you're crying. F--- off! You're crying. You ----," Goldstein, 41, concluded.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, actress Juno Temple said, "The fact that we just all got these nominations, it's the greatest way it could happen because it's teamwork makes the dream work and we're a team."

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.