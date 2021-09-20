Taraji P. Henson Teases Possible Music Album at 2021 Emmy Awards: 'Stay Tuned!'

Taraji P. Henson is set to play Miss Hannigan in the NBC musical special Annie Live! in December

Taraji P. Henson might be crossing over to music soon.

The Empire alum teased on the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards Sunday night that she could be planning on releasing her own music album. During the E! broadcast from the red carpet, host Karamo Brown asked about her upcoming role in the Annie Live! musical on NBC and complimented her singing voice.

"You been talking to someone?" she said in reaction to Brown asking whether she'd make an album. "Stay tuned!"

Henson will play Miss Hannigan, the infamous head of the orphanage where Annie lives before she is adopted by Daddy Warbucks, in the live musical, which will air on NBC in December.

"Growing up being a little girl in the hood, she kept me out of the streets and doing bad things because she kept me standing in front of that television studying. So, I'm very nervous because those are big shoes to fill, but I am up for the challenge," Henson said on the E! red carpet broadcast about starring in the classic musical.

RELATED VIDEO: Annie Live! Casts Celina Smith in Title Role: 'So Excited for This Journey to Start'

Harry Connick Jr. is set to play billionaire Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks opposite Henson.

He recently told PEOPLE of working with her, "I absolutely love her. She's just one of those super, super talented — multi-talented — people that are very rare and I'm a huge fan. I'm really excited to not only be around her and get to work with her, but just to kind of watch her work and see what makes that big brain that she has tick. It's going to be be a really fun experience for me."