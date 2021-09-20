Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy got together to present at this year’s Emmy Awards

Schitt's Creek Cast Reunites, Flexes Comedic Chops at 2021 Emmys: 'There's Nothing on the Prompter!'

After sweeping last year's show, the cast of the beloved Canadian comedy appeared onstage together at Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards to present the comedy directing and writing categories.

"There's nothing on the prompter," Dan said as they all stood around confused.

"Is there a tech guy?" Murphy said into the microphone as O'Hara asked, "Maybe we should just open the envelope?"

"Ok, they wouldn't be doing this on purpose would they?" Eugene proposed before his former costars quickly pounced on him, as it appeared that he was clearly keeping something from them.

"Why is your face being weird?" Murphy asked.

"Eugene, did you do something?" O'Hara added as Eugene admitted to asking the Emmy writers to "lift the writing a little bit."

Cast of Schitts Creek

After the foursome presented best comedy writing, they went on to present best comedy directing, but this time Eugene's lines had all been erased and given to the other three presenters.

"No lines," Eugene kept saying.

Both awards were won by the team behind Hacks.

Schitt's Creek starred father-son duo Dan, 38, and Eugene, 74, alongside O'Hara, 67, and Murphy, 34, as the Roses, a formerly affluent and out-of-touch family who lost all their money and are forced to live in a small town, the last property they own. Along the way, they meet quirky townspeople played by Emily Hampshire, Chris Elliott, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan and more.

Last year, the series earned nine total Emmys for its sixth and final season, which wrapped in April 2020.

The show took home two statuettes at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony (outstanding casting for a comedy series and outstanding contemporary costumes).

Schitt's Creek Credit: Pop TV

At the primetime awards the following night, O'Hara won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Eugene won outstanding lead actor in a comedy, Dan won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy and Murphy won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy.

For the series finale, "Happy Ending," Dan also won outstanding writing for a comedy series as well as outstanding director for a comedy alongside Andrew Cividino. Topping it all off, the show won outstanding comedy series.

"That was probably one of the most remarkable nights in my life," Dan previously told PEOPLE of the 2020 Emmys. "It just happened to be in 2020. And I don't think any of us saw it coming. To have everybody win, it felt like a fever dream. It was insane. That was definitely the highlight of the year, and it will continue to be a highlight for many years to come."