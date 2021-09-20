His 11th Emmy Award win on Sunday put the RuPaul's Drag Race host ahead of the previous record holder, cinematographer Donald A. Morgan

RuPaul Has the Most Emmys of Any Black Performer After Winning Outstanding Competition Series

A true Emmys queen!

With his show RuPaul's Drag Race taking home the outstanding competition program honor at Sunday's 2021 Emmy Awards, RuPaul now holds the record for most Emmys of any Black artist with 11 total statues.

"Thanks to all our lovely children on our show from around the world," RuPaul, 60, said while accepting the award. "They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you."

"And for you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you," he added. "We are waiting for you, baby! Come on to mama Ru! Thank you so much! Thank you!"

At last week's Creative Arts Emmys, RuPaul tied cinematographer Donald A. Morgan as the most-awarded Black artist when he won the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. He's won the category across six consecutive years.

RuPaul's Drag Race beat out The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice in the Outstanding Competition Program category. The competition, on which RuPaul also serves as an executive producer, consists of a group of queens competing in fashion and performance challenges in hopes of taking the crown as the next drag superstar.

RuPaul's Drag Race first launched in 2009 and has since inspired spin-offs like RuPaul's Drag U, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked and RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. The franchise also expanded into Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. Celebrities like Leslie Jones, Lizzo, Leah Remini, Lady Gaga and Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams have all served as guests judges on the show.