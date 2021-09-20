The Netflix drama series also saw wins for cast members Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Josh O'Connor and Tobias Menzies

The Crown Wins Outstanding Drama Series at 2021 Emmys: 'We're Gonna Have a Party Now'

The Crown is the big winner at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards!

On Sunday night, the Netflix drama series based on the British royal family took home the 2021 award for outstanding drama series.

The other nominees were Bridgerton, The Handmaid's Tale, Lovecraft Country, This Is Us, The Mandalorian, Pose and The Boys.

Creator Peter Morgan said in his acceptance speech from a live viewing party the cast had in London, "We're gonna have a party now. I'm lost for words. I'm very, very grateful. Thank you."

This was The Crown's fourth nomination and first win for outstanding drama series. Stars Josh O'Connor, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson also won acting accolades on Sunday.

The highly anticipated fourth season of The Crown embarked on a new era: the Diana years. Picking up in the late 1970s, the 10 episodes introduced Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and followed her ill-fated romance with Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor).

Emma Corrin and Olivia Coleman—The Crown

