Emmys Nominee Josh O'Connor Reveals the Star-Studded Secret Game He Plays at Awards Shows

Josh O'Connor is up for outstanding lead actor in a drama series at the 2021 Emmy Awards for his portrayal of a young Prince Charles in The Crown

The Crown's Josh O'Connor has his very own secret game he's planning on playing at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards — and he's already gotten help from a famous star!

The actor spoke to E! at Sunday's red carpet before the 2021 Emmy Awards and told host Karamo Brown how he meets famous stars and passes the time at industry award shows.

"There is a game I play, sometimes at these events, which is who can play Rock Paper Scissors with the most famous person in the room," O'Connor, 31, revealed. "I once lost to a friend who managed to play Rock Paper Scissors with Beyoncé."

When Brown asked if O'Connor had any luck in getting a famous face to play with him, he admitted, "I think I did Salma Hayek, which is pretty good."

In July, Emmy nominations were announced with the popular Netflix series The Crown nominated for several awards, including O'Connor for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

"This is amazing!" said O'Connor at the time. "Thank you to the Academy for this tremendous send-off. It has been such an honor to be a part of this beautiful family for the past three years and to share this recognition today with Emma, Olivia, Gillian, Helena, Emerald, Tobias, Peter Morgan, and the entire cast and crew of The Crown just means the world."

His costar Emma Corrin, who portrayed Princess Diana in the series, was also nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, while Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter and Emerald Fennell were all also nominated.