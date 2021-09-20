Kate Winslet Recalls Falling 'Head Over Heels' for Husband at 2021 Emmys: 'A Whirlwind'

The British actress swooned over her husband after winning lead actress in a limited series at the Emmy Awards for Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet and her husband's relationship had a full-circle moment at the Emmys.

The Mare of Easttown star, 45, swooned over her husband Edward Abel Smith — formerly known as Ned Rocknroll — after the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. The actress said it was special to be able to have her husband with her on her special night as the Emmys were already part of their love story.

"When I was here 10 years ago with Mildred Pierce we had actually just met," she told reporters in the Emmys press room. "I knew that I was going to spend my life with this man."

Winslet continued, "We're getting to the Emmys and I was just so in a whirlwind of having just met him that I couldn't even concentrate and I vividly remember making an absolutely appalling speech because I was not on planet earth because I had fallen head over heels in love with this person who I just met. So to have him here, it's really quite special."

The win marked her fourth Emmy nomination and second win.

"Mom, mom they're standing up!" Winslet said of receiving a standing ovation while accepting the award. "Oh my God, thank you so much!"

During her acceptance speech, the actress gave a shout-out to her fellow nominees and the show's creator before sending love to her family. Winslet shares a son, 7-year-old Bear Blaze with her husband, whom she married in 2012. She is also mom to daughter Mia, 20, and son Joe, 17, from previous marriages.

"My children — Mia, Joe and Bear — the greatest people in the world. And my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life," she said. "Yes, I am the winner! Thank you so much."

HBO's Mare of Easttown follows police detective Mare (Winslet) as she investigates the disappearance of a teenage mother in her Philadelphia suburb. After her win, the British actress also said playing Mare meant a "huge amount because it makes me feel genuinely, that our industry is changing."