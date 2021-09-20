Kate Winslet Wins Lead Actress in a Limited Series at 2021 Emmys: 'Mom, They're Standing Up'

The Mare of Easttown star beat out Michaela Coel, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Olsen and Anya Taylor-Joy to take home the honor at Sunday night's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

From Easttown to Tinseltown!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This marks Winslet's fourth Emmy nomination and second win.

"Mom, mom they're standing up!" the 45-year-old said of receiving a standing ovation while accepting the award. "Oh my God, thank you so much!

Kate Winslet Mare of Easttown Credit: Michele K. Short/HBO

After Winslet composed herself, she went on to shout out her fellow nominees.

"In this decade that has to be about women having each other's backs," she continued. "I support you. I salute you. I'm proud of all of you. Mare of Easttown it seemed to — I don't know — it was this cultural moment and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic and I want to thank everyone for watching out show."

Winslet also called out the show's creator, Brad Inglesby. "This is you, this is all you," the mom of three said to him. "You created a middle-aged, imperfect flawed mother and you made us all feel validated."

Winslet wrapped by sending love to her family. "My children — Mia, Joe and Bear — the greatest people in the world. And my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life," she said. "Yes, I am the winner! Thank you so much."

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Winslet Reflects On 'Amazing' Titanic Oscars Dress: 'It Was Like Embroidered Sculpture'

HBO's Mare of Easttown follows police detective Mare (Winslet) as she investigates the disappearance of a teenage mother in her Philadelphia suburb.

"The thing about Mare that really attracted me was that, in spite of all of her faults, of which she has many, and in spite of how messy she is, which she really is, her heart is not only in the right place, but actually dictates her ability to be able to function," Winslet, who also executive produced the series, told Collider. "If she did not have the commitment to the people she loves above everything else, I think she would have probably crumbled and truly fallen apart in ways that are even more catastrophic than they actually are in the show."

The British actress wanted to make Mare physically relatable and play her true to age.

"I hope that in playing Mare as a middle-aged woman — I will be 46 in October — I guess that's why people have connected with this character in the way that they have done because there are clearly no filters," she said to The New York Times. "She's a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from. I think we're starved of that a bit."