The Crown's Josh O'Connor Thanks Costar Emma Corrin in Emmys Acceptance Speech: 'I Love You'

Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Majors, Matthew Rhys, Billy Porter and Sterling K. Brown were also nominated for the award

Josh O'Connor won the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series!

On Sunday, O'Connor, 31, accepted the award for his work in The Crown as Prince Charles, noting that he's "an absolute wreck" after hearing his name called.

"Thank you so much. That's the first line [of my speech]," he said as he unfolded his prewritten address. "Making the crowd has been the most rewarding two years of my life, and the cast and crew, Peter Morgan, our producers and all the brilliant directors who made the show such a pleasure to be a part of, thank you."

O'Connor then took a moment to thank his costar Emma Corrin, who was at the cast party in London. "Emma Corrin, you're a force of nature," he said. "I love you very much."

He then gave a special shout-out to his parents, brothers and his "beautiful" girlfriend for "putting up with the chaos of this career that I feel incredibly privileged to be a part of."

"And finally to my grandparents," he continued. "My grandmother who passed a few months ago and my grandfather, Peter O'Connor, who will hopefully watch this in the morning. Your kindness and loyalty has been the greatest gift. Thank you so much."

O'Connor previously won the Golden Globe for best actor in a television series earlier this year for his second season as Prince Charles.

The latest season of the Netflix drama series followed the beginning of Prince Charles' relationship with Princess Diana, played by Corrin. It's the last to feature O'Connor in the role, as the cast gets switched out every two seasons to make way for older actors to accurately portray the world's most famous royal family.

Dominic West will step into Prince Charles' shoes for the last two seasons of the Netflix hit.

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live on CBS and Paramount+.