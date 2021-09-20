Jean Smart Honors Late Husband Richard Gilliland in Emotional Emmys Speech 6 Months After His Death

"I would not be here without him," said Jean Smart while accepting the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Hacks

Jean Smart honored her late husband during her big win.

The 70-year-old actress received the award for outstanding lead actress in comedy series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday for her role in HBO Max's Hacks. (She was also nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie for The Mare of Easttown.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After a standing ovation, Smart got emotional and remembered her late husband, actor Richard Gilliland, who died in March at age 71.

"Before I say anything else, I have to acknowledge my late husband Richard Gilliland, who passed away six months yesterday. I would not be here without him, without his sort of putting his career on the back burner so that I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I've had."

Smart also thanked her kids Connor, 31, and Forrest, who turns 13 this year. Forrest joined the actress on the red carpet.

In Hacks, Smart plays comedy legend Deborah Vance, a diva trying to maintain her relevance at the Las Vegas casino where she performs. To help freshen up her act, she hires joke writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

Smart teared up in the press room when talking about her win: "It was very moving. I didn't expect that. To have your peers' respect is huge. It's meant a lot because it's been such a difficult last six months so this has been something that has been kind of a strange counterpoint but it's been very much appreciated."

She added her husband "would be very happy for me."

jean smart son

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Smart previously got emotional over the series and her role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"This show has everything I could possibly want: the character is not really like any character I've played before, but she's got bits and pieces of some of my very, very favorite roles I've embodied in this one eccentric, bizarre [woman]," she told the outlet.

When asked about potentially getting her fourth Emmy win, the star avoided discussing it, lest she get "jinxed." She said, "I don't wanna talk about it. Whenever people talk about it they get jinxed."

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.