Jason Sudeikis Ribs SNL Creator Lorne Michaels for Taking 'a Dump' During His Emmys Acceptance Speech

Congrats are in order for Jason Sudeikis!

Sudeikis teared up as he accepted the award.

"I would say that, you know, this show is about family. The show is about mentors and teachers. This show is about teammates — and I wouldn't be here without those three, you know, things in my life," he said.

Jason Sudeikis

"First of all, I want to thank my folks, Dan and Kathy, and my sisters Kristin and Lindsay. I want to thank my sisters that have been chosen through outside of biology, Rachel. I want to thank my children, Otis and Daisy," he continued. "Mentors and teachers — I want to thank, you know, people like Mick Napier, folks at Second City. I want to thank folks at SNL."

Zeroing in on his SNL roots, Sudeikis hilariously called out series creator Lorne Michaels for missing his acceptance speech.

"I want to thank Lorne, who went to go take a dump now. Perfect," he joked. "You know, he's going to get home and he's going watch it. He loves watching the Emmys at home. It's fine, it's fine. Which home is the big question."

Sudeikis then continued by thanking his Ted Lasso colleagues.

"I want to thank my teammates who helped make this show, Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly], first and foremost from the get-go, Bill [Lawrence]. I want to thank our incredible writing staff. I want to thank our incredible directors. I want to thank my incredible cast," he said. "Look, I'm only as good as you guys make me look. So really it means the world to me to be up here and just be a mirror of what you guys give to me and we reflect back and forth on each other. So, thank you so much."

The father of two added, "I want to thank our COVID crew from this season. I want to thank everybody that's helped us out, my manager Geoff Cheddy — another person that probably falls under all three of those categories. But thank you, again, thank you to the Academy."

Even though Michaels missed Sudeikis' big moment, the pair caught up with each other backstage and they shared a hug.

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Shutterstock

Lorne Michaels, Jason Sudeikis Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In the Emmys press room, Michaels, 76, spoke highly of Sudeikis and teased the actor's return to SNL. "I was so happy for Jason," he said. "He'll be coming back soon to SNL. I'm very happy about that."

Sudeikis has been on a winning streak all year long for his role as Ted Lasso. Prior to Sunday's victory, he earned top acting prizes at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards. The show is also nominated for the outstanding comedy series award.

Recently speaking to The Guardian about playing the lead role, Sudeikis explained how he wanted to take on a character that differed from his typical roles.

"I personally didn't want to play a buffoon, or use our time and our scripts to humanize a bastard — that had been done," Sudeikis said in July. "Ted, the character: he's looking for the best parts of life."

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.