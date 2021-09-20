Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Hannah Einbinder and Rosie Perez were all nominated for the award

Hannah Waddingham Tears Up as She Wins Emmy and Thanks Jason Sudeikis: 'You've Changed My Life'

Hannah Waddingham is an Emmy winner!

The Ted Lasso actress was named outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night for her role as Rebecca Welton on the beloved Apple+ series.

The actress was tearing up as she got to the stage to accept her award and excitedly shouted out multiple times, underscoring how important the moment was to her. She got especially emotional as she thanked the show's creator and star, Jason Sudeikis.

"Jason, you've changed my life with this and more importantly my baby girl's. Honestly, I'm so privileged to work with you," Waddingham, 47, said while accepting the award.

The actress also gave a sweet tribute to her parents and all the people in her life who help her.

"This single mum wouldn't be standing here without you," she said, before pointing the spotlight at her fellow British stage performers: "West End musical performers need to be on screen more. Please give them a chance cause we won't let you down."

This is Waddingham's first Emmy nomination; she was nominated alongside her fellow Ted Lasso actress Juno Temple. Also in the category were Kate McKinnon, Hannah Einbinder, Aidy Bryant, Rosie Perez and Cecily Strong.

Of her Ted Lasso character, Waddingham told Entertainment Tonight in August that Rebecca Welton is "such a precious jewel to me, because there are so many layers to her."

"I've been afforded the luxury of playing a part where she literally can change in one sentence," she added.

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.