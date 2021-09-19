Ann Dowd is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series at Sunday’s Emmy Awards

2021 Emmys: Handmaid's Tale's Ann Dowd Says She 'Made New Friends with Anxiety' During the Pandemic

Ann Dowd is reflecting on what she's learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly red carpet for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday, the Handmaid's Tale star told hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons that she "made new friends with anxiety," during the health crisis.

"I assume we all have," she added.

The 65-year-old actress went on to emphasize how important working on The Handmaid's Tale has been to her.

"I realized I thought I already knew how much work means to me, but the profound gratitude of getting back to work, and people making it — Hulu, in our case — making it so safe," she said. "We could do our work without worrying. Come on now, what is better? Considering the suffering in the world. So that's what I learned."

Dowd is nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series at Sunday's award show for her role as Aunt Lydia in the dystopian Hulu series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name. She previously took home the same award for the role at the 2017 Emmys.

Several of Dowd's costars — Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley and Madeline Brewer — are also nominated in the same category for their work on the fourth season of the show, which premiered earlier this year.

Star Elisabeth Moss, meanwhile, is nominated for outstanding lead actress and Bradley Whitford, O-T Fagbenle and Max Minghella all received nods for outstanding supporting actor. Handmaid's is also nominated for outstanding drama series.

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.