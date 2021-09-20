Hacks Co-Creators — and Emmy Winners! — Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs Reveal They're Married

Lucia Aniello and Paul Downs first met back in 2007, they previously told The Hollywood Reporter

Newly minted Emmy winners Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs have tied the knot!

The couple, who co-created the recent HBO Max hit, Hacks, alongside Jen Statsky, wed in Italy earlier this year, one of the show's stars, Hannah Einbinder, told Vanity Fair ahead of Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Adding to the happy news, the pair were big winners at the show, with both winning outstanding writing for a comedy series along with Statsky, and Aniello winning an Emmy for outstanding directing for a comedy series.

In accepting her Emmy, Aniello gushed to her new husband: "I'm in love with you, which is why I married you last weekend!"

Einbinder, 26, said she traveled to the nuptials, noting that the cast and crew of the series had grown close.

Aniello and Downs previously told The Hollywood Reporter that they met in an improv class at the Upright Citizens Brigade back in 2007.

"I remember walking into class, super early and ready to go, thinking, 'How do I get on a mainstage team? I must be on a marquee show tomorrow,'" Downs told the outlet last month. "And Lucia came in five minutes late, like, 'What's goin' on?' — so not nervous, so nonplussed. I was like, 'Who is this girl?'"

In addition to co-showrunning Hacks with Aniello, Downs also stars in the series as an agent for Jean Smart's character, Deborah Vance, as well as Einbinder's Ava. He and his now-wife have also each directed episodes.

"People see us as me being the director, he's the actor," Aniello told THR. "But we don't see things quite set in stone. It's easy to assign those labels, but we see it all — whether it's writing, acting, producing, directing — as part of a whole. It's fluid, and we can easily switch roles, and that'd be normal for us."

"We still feel the same excitement now as we did when we were starting out," she later added of working with Downs. "It's a little less sweaty — we're not carrying our own equipment anymore. Our budget may be bigger, but it's all the same feeling of excitement."

Hacks also earned a nod for outstanding comedy series.