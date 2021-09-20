Gillian Anderson Dedicates Her Emmy for The Crown to Her BFF: 'Connie, I Love You!'

Gillian Anderson came out victorious!

Stephen Colbert announced Anderson, 53, as the winner for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, taking home the statuette for her role in The Crown.

"I want to say thank you to Peter Morgan for creating this role and to Netflix for everything, everything," Anderson said of her ex, who created The Crown, while accepting the honor. "But I really want to dedicate this award to a woman who was my manager for 20 years, Connie Freiberg, who believed in me when no one else would and believed I had talent when I didn't even think that I had talent; who always advised me to take the high road; who was one of the best friends that I've ever had in my life and who wore the same dress five years running to every award show three times a year that we went to.

"So fashion before anybody knew that it was cool. Connie, I love you! This is for you! Thank you!"

Anderson joined The Crown in the role of Margaret Thatcher last year. She has previously been up for an Emmy Award on five different occasions, taking home her first win for The X Files in 1997.

She said that physically transforming into Thatcher was "quite a long process."

"[Finding] the particular blue eyeshadow that felt like it was from the '70s and '80s, but it wasn't quite so opaque, and the particular base that wasn't too heavy for 4K HD," she previously told Vogue. "All of those choices were very carefully thought out. So when they would try different versions of things, some looked more like her than others, and it was always exciting when we got closer."

Now, fans can catch Anderson in the third season of Sex Education, which premiered Friday on Netflix.

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.