Ewan McGregor Gives Nod to Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Their Baby in Emmys Speech: 'Love You So Much'

Ewan McGregor is now an Emmy winner, thanks to his fashionable turn as real-life designer Roy Halston Frowick.

During the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, the star, 50, won outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for Halston, a Netflix drama from Ryan Murphy.

In his speech, McGregor gave a sweet shout-out to Mary Elizabeth Winstead and their first baby together, son Laurie, whom they welcomed in June. McGregor is also dad to daughters Clara, 25, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 19, and Anouk, 10.

After thanking those who worked on the series, he said, "Mary, I love you so much. I'm gonna take this home and show it to our new little boy, Laurie. And to my beautiful girls, who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, hello to you too. Thank you very much everybody!"

The other actors recognized in the category included Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton). Back in 2017, McGregor was also nominated in this category for Fargo.

Following McGregor's win, the actor said his children were in his thoughts before accepting the award. "My kids were texting me. We're all on this group chat, and they're all in different places…they were texting in the group chat before my category went up. They were like, 'I can't find it,' and I was like 'It's on CBS!' and then [they were] like, 'Good luck dad!' So they were very present in my mind," McGregor told reporters in the Emmy Awards press room.

"There were some other things said tonight in some of the other acceptance speeches. I have four daughters. The importance of women and women's rights and equality for women and equal pay, it's so great to be in a room where people are talking about that," he continued. "I always think about my girls."

The real-life Halston — who introduced ultra-suede and hot-pants to mainstream America and inked a deal with mass retailer J.C. Penney while outfitting Studio 54 frequents like Cher, Bianca Jagger and Lauren Hutton — built a brand synonymous with "luxury, sex, status and fame" in New York City during the 1970s and '80s. He died in 1990 at age 57.

Halston's family called the drama series "inaccurate" and "fictionalized" earlier this year. McGregor told the Los Angeles Times in August that he is "sad the family are upset, I really am."

"I thought we did a nice job of telling his story with great respect. I never knew him, and I can only imagine, but I rather think he might have liked that we were making his story, that we had fun with it, that there was some silliness in it. We showed his passion and his genius," he explained. "I often [pictured] him standing at the monitor, looking over [director Daniel Minahan]'s shoulder, excited that we were telling a part of his life."

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.