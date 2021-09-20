Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Paapa Essiedu were also nominated in the category

Evan Peters Thanks Kate Winslet for 'Being Kate Winslet' After Supporting Actor Win at 2021 Emmys

It's a big night for Evan Peters at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards!

Peters, 34, took home the trophy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his role in Mare of Easttown during the annual awards show on Sunday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor beat out fellow nominees Anthony Ramos (Hamilton), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You) and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen's Gambit) to win the award.

"Thank you to the Academy," Peters began his speech. "My fellow nominees, you guys were all incredible this year. I got to thank my mom and my dad for getting me out to L.A. You guys were crazy for doing that, but we're gonna drink tonight."

He continued by thanking director Craig Zobel, then enthusiastically shouted out Kate Winslet simply for "being Kate Winslet."

"But I especially want to thank everyone who watched this show," he concluded. "This was a dream come true for me tonight and it wouldn't have been possible without you, so thank you."

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Credit: Getty

This is the first Emmy win and nomination for Peters, who played Detective Colin Zabel in the acclaimed HBO drama.

The series received 16 nominations in total, including outstanding limited or anthology series and outstanding lead actress for Winslet, 45.

Following the news of his nomination in July, Sarah Paulson publicly congratulated her American Horror Story costar on social media, writing, "This person right here, he's deserved a nomination every year for the past decade. This morning they got it right."

The actor will next star as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the Netflix limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, produced by Ryan Murphy.

Last year, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won the Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his role as Cal Abar in HBO's Watchmen.

In his acceptance speech, the Candyman star dedicated his victory to "all of the Black women in my life" as he addressed the takeaways from the miniseries.

"Watchmen was a story about trauma," he said at the time. "It was a story about the lasting scars of white domestic terrorism. It was a story about police corruption and brutality, but in the midst of all that, it was also a story about a god who came down to Earth to reciprocate, to a Black woman, all the love she deserved. He did all that in the body of a Black man, and I'm so proud that I was able to walk in those shoes."

RELATED VIDEO: Cedric the Entertainer Jokes He's 'the Tom Brady of This Joint' As He Preps to Host the Emmys

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.